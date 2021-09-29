Homemade Oatmeal Cream Pie Recipe

Makes 12
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 1 hour
INGREDIENTS
for the oatmeal cookies:
1 ½ cups|150 grams old-fashioned rolled oats
1 cup|136 grams all-purpose flour
1 ½ teaspoons cocoa powder
1 teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 cup|197 grams dark brown sugar
¼ cup|60 grams granulated sugar
¼ cup|44 grams vegetable shortening
8 tablespoons|113 grams unsalted butter, softened
1 tablespoon molasses
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 large eggs
for the filling:
8 tablespoons|113 grams unsalted butter, softened
1 (7 ½ ounce|213 gram) container marshmallow fluff
2 cups|245 grams confectioners’ sugar, sifted
2 tablespoons heavy cream
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
½ teaspoon kosher salt
DIRECTIONS
- Make the cookies: Heat the oven to 375°F. Pulse the oats in a food processor until fine, then add them to a medium bowl with the flour, cocoa powder, salt, baking soda, and cinnamon and stir to combine.
- In a large bowl, beat the brown sugar, granulated sugar, shortening, and butter until light and fluffy. Add the molasses, vanilla, and eggs and mix to combine, then slowly add in the dry ingredients and mix until fully incorporated.
- Working in batches, drop 2 tablespoon-sized balls onto a parchment paper-lined baking sheet spaced about 2-inches apart. Flatten slightly, then bake until soft and cooked, about 10 minutes. Set aside to cool completely.
- Make the filling: Using a hand mixer, beat the butter and fluff until light and fluffy. Add the confectioners’ sugar, cream, vanilla, and salt and continue beating until light and fluffy.
- Spread some filling on half of the cookies and top each with another cookie. Cookies will keep, in an airtight container, for up to 5 days.
