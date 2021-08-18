Homemade Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich Recipe

Serves: 4

Prep time: 25 minutes

Total time: 1 hour and 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

**for the cast-iron biscuits: **1 cup|140 grams all-purpose flour

1 ½ teaspoons baking powder

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

4 tablespoons|56 grams cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

2 ounces|60 grams grated cheddar cheese

½ cup|125 ml buttermilk

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

**for the breakfast sausage: **1 lemon

8 ounces|225 grams ground pork

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1 ½ teaspoons chopped fresh sage leaves

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon fennel seeds, crushed

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, optional

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

**for the sandwich: **4 large eggs

4 teaspoons soy sauce

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

4 slices American cheese

DIRECTIONS

Make the biscuits: In a large bowl, mix together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Add the butter and, using your fingers, break it up into pea-sized crumbles. Stir in the cheese, then add the buttermilk and mix to combine, taking care not to overwork the dough. It should be fairly sticky. Heat the oil in a medium cast-iron skillet medium-low. Dollop in the biscuit mixture into 4 equal-sized mounds into the skillet. Cover and cook, flipping the biscuits once, until golden on each side and cooked through, 12 to 15 minutes. You may need to flip and flop them around if you’re on an open flame to keep them cooking evenly. Keep warm. Make the breakfast sausage: Zest half of the lemon into a medium bowl, then mix in the pork, maple syrup, sage, salt, fennel, and chile flakes. Form into four 4-inch wide patties. Heat the oil in a medium skillet over medium and cook the breakfast patties, flipping once, until golden and cooked through, about 5 minutes. Transfer the patties to a plate and keep warm. Make the sandwich: Working in batches, whisk together 1 egg with 1 teaspoon soy sauce and season with salt and pepper. Melt ½ tablespoon butter in a small nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the egg and cook, tilting the pan to make sure the egg coats it evenly, until the egg is almost set, about 2 minutes. Top with a slice of cheese and fold the egg in half and cook 30 more seconds, then flip and cook another 30 seconds. Fold it in half again and place on the inside of one of the biscuits. Repeat with the remaining eggs and biscuits. Finish each biscuit with a sausage patty and serve immediately.

