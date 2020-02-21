Homemade Sourdough Bread Recipe

Makes 2 loaves
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 17 hours (includes overnight proofing)
Ingredients
5 ¼ cups|700 grams farmer ground half white bread flour
2 ½ cups|250 grams farmer ground whole wheat spelt flour
½ cup|50 grams farmer ground rye flour
250 grams ripe starter
2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons|25 grams kosher salt
canola oil, for greasing
Directions
- Using your hands, mix the flours and 3 ½ cups|800 grams water in a large mixing bow until it comes together and all of the flour is visibly hydrated. Cover with a towel and let rest for 30 minutes.
- Add the starter and salt and continue mixing by hand by squeezing in the salt and starter into the dough, making sure it’s well incorporated. Mix until a smooth-ish ball is formed. Transfer to a very lightly oiled bowl or plastic container and keep in a slightly warmer than room temperature space, covered with a towel. Give the dough a good fold every 30 minutes for 4 hours. 8 folds in total.
- After 4 hours, place the dough on a lightly floured work surface and divide into 2 equal balls. Shape Place in a lined basket or two mixing bowls that have been lined with a lightly floured kitchen towel.
- Proof the dough for another 5 hours, or until the dough has risen by about ⅓. Cover and refrigerate for 12 hours.
- The next day, place a Dutch oven in the oven and heat to 500°F. After about 45 minutes, remove the Dutch oven carefully and remove the lid. Place one of the doughs directly from the refrigerator into the dutch oven and score with a razor blade. Bake for 25 minutes, covered, then remove the lid and reduce the heat to 400°F. Bake an additional 30 minutes, or until golden brown. Let the bread rest 30 minutes to an hour before slicing.
