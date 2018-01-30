Homemade Tater Tots Recipe

Makes about 5 dozen

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 45 minutes

Ingredients

3 pounds|1 kilogram 361 grams Russet potatoes

1 ½ teaspoons potato starch

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

vegetable oil, for frying

your favorite dipping sauce, for serving

Directions

Heat the oven to 350°F. Place the potatoes on a baking sheet and poke them all over with the tines of a fork. Bake until tender, about 50 to 55 minutes. Cool slightly, then peel. Using a box grater, grate the potatoes into a bowl. Season with salt and pepper and gently toss them with the potato starch. Divide the mixture into 12 mounds. Lay a sheet of plastic wrap on the counter and mound one pile of potato on the edge of the plastic wrap closest to you. Shape the potatoes into a 5-inch log, about 1-inch thick. Working with the edge of the plastic wrap closest to you, roll it up and over the potato log and roll the plastic wrap all around it. Tie the ends of the plastic wrap and repeat with the remaining potatoes. Chill the potato logs in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours. Heat 2-inches of oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 375°F. Cut the tots into 1-inch pieces and remove the plastic wrap. Working in batches, fry the tots until golden brown, about 2 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and season with salt. Serve with your favorite dipping sauce.

