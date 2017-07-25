Homemade Yellow Mustard Recipe

Makes 1 cup
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
¾ cup mustard powder
1 teaspoon granulated sugar
1 teaspoon light brown sugar
1 teaspoon turmeric powder
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
¼ teaspoon onion powder
½ cup|120 ml white vinegar
kosher salt, to taste
Directions
In a medium saucepan, bring the mustard powder, sugars, turmeric, garlic and onion powders along with 1 cup water to a boil over high. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook until thick, about 5 minutes. Stir in the vinegar and cook about 5 minutes longer. remove from heat and season with salt. Cool completely before using. Mustard will keep, refrigerated, for up to 3 months.
