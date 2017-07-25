Homemade Yellow Mustard Recipe

Makes 1 cup

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

¾ cup mustard powder

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

1 teaspoon light brown sugar

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon onion powder

½ cup|120 ml white vinegar

kosher salt, to taste

Directions

In a medium saucepan, bring the mustard powder, sugars, turmeric, garlic and onion powders along with 1 cup water to a boil over high. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook until thick, about 5 minutes. Stir in the vinegar and cook about 5 minutes longer. remove from heat and season with salt. Cool completely before using. Mustard will keep, refrigerated, for up to 3 months.

