Homeowner Filmed Freaky Discovery Under the Floorboards of Her 250-Year-Old House

A homeowner made a chilling discovery under the floorboards of her creepy, 250-year-old home…

The woman, who goes by @hauntedamelia on TikTok, has shared a few videos of her seemingly haunted house. The content shows various things being tossed around the home, curtains opening by themselves, and even darts floating—yes, floating—over a dartboard.

Videos by VICE

But one video in particular has left millions ill at ease.

The TikToker stated that she noticed a loose floorboard when she was walking through the house—only to make a terrifying discovery.

@haunted_amelia I can’t believe what I found this hidden under the floor boards! I found other things like old nails and old paper. I’m tempted to look and see if I can find anything else! I’m left with a lot of questions like why was this hidden there in the first place? For those who are worried, I DID wear a mask when I did this. But the dust was getting in my eyes which wasn’t fun. #oldhouse #found #discovery #hiddentreasure #victorian #history #entertainment #story ♬ original sound – haunted_amelia

“I can’t believe what I found hidden under the floorboards,” she wrote in the caption of the video.

As she dug in the dirt, she uncovered a large, rather eerie book.

“I’m tempted to look and see if I can find anything else!” she wrote. “I’m left with a lot of questions like why was this hidden gem there in the first place?”

“PUT IT BACK,” someone told her in the comments.

“Don’t read any words aloud, just in case…” another added.

However, she seemed to ignore the warnings, as she posted a “Part 2” of her flipping through the book.

@haunted_amelia Part two, what was inside the book. I have been feeling uneasy ever since I found it. Should I see if anything else is hidden? spooky hauntedhouse hidden discovery old victorian entertainment ♬ original sound – haunted_amelia

At first, the album seems…normal enough, filled with portraits of random people. But as she continues turning the pages, she stumbles upon old photos of her house, including empty rooms with dark shadows.

No, thank you.

“I have been feeling uneasy ever since I found it,” she wrote.

I mean, yeah…who wouldn’t?

“Should I see if anything else is hidden?” the TikToker asked.

I’m gonna go with NO, but it doesn’t seem she takes advice from viewers…