A Banana Cream Vape Blended With Delta-8

The Hometown Hero Banana Cream Disposable Vape might be worth going bananas for, if you’re a lover of those clear-headed, crisp highs. This disposable vape boasts a lush, fruity flavor and an easygoing high that can appeal to every type of cannabis user, from newbies to veterans. I’m breaking down the complex cannabinoid profile, the ice cream-like flavor, and more deets on this baby.

Lift Level: How Strong Is This?

I’ve also reviewed the Hometown Hero Cereal Milk Disposable Vape, and the Banana Cream has a very similar formula to that vape. It’s called a THCa vape, but the concentrate mostly contains Delta-8 THC and HHC, both of which are different from Delta-9 THC. This is about 42% Delta-8 THC and 33% HHC, with the rest of the compounds being small traces of THCa, CBN, CBT, CBD, and other minor cannabinoids.

In the end, there’s less than 1% Delta-9 THC, so this is a milder concentrate. It’s suitable for most beginners and those with moderate THC tolerances who want something light. It’s not going to obliterate you in the middle of the day, making it an excellent daytime disposable vape for being out and about. For my heavy users, you probably won’t feel much. Delta-8 THC is 2-3 times weaker than Delta-9. HHC is stronger than that, but still not as potent as Delta-9.

I estimate this vape has the potency equivalent to 30-25% Delta-9 THC. However, the high is noticeably different, and my estimation isn’t an exact science. It’s based on vibes — and a little science.

High Times: How Will it Make You Feel?

So here’s the real test. We can talk about different THC variants and synthetic cannabinoids all day, but all that matters is how the concentrate actually makes you feel. For me, this offered an easygoing and upbeat sensation.

It had a more uplifting and leveled high than most Delta-9 products, so you’re fully lucid and centered. The hits don’t deliver a lot of haziness, which is ideal if you don’t want to feel stoned but want something to enhance your mood. This high can absolutely be a pleasant pick-me-up, putting you in a better state of mind and making it easier to let the little worries roll off your back.

For people who don’t enjoy Delta-9 side effects like the munchies or the uncontrollable giggles, this type of formula is perfect. You can feel more sensible and steady, but still enjoy the happiness of a little cannabis. It didn’t make me sleepy and gave a small boost of energy, so it’s not good for bedtime. I like it as a wake-and-bake product, because you can start your day feeling sound and positive, but you won’t be so high that you lose all sense of productivity.

Munch Factor: How Does it Taste?

Like with the Cereal Milk Vape, the flavor here is what makes the vape a standout product. It tastes like a banana smoothie or banana ice cream, which is a criminally underrated ice cream flavor if you ask me. The banana flavor is fully realized, with warm, honeyed notes that sway between tropical fruit and vanilla bean for a complex profile.

That sweet, creamy profile is undeniable. You get the milky, supple flavor as a vessel for the brilliant banana taste. Without that creaminess, I think the banana flavor would be too sharp and grassy, so it creates a beautiful and luscious balance.

One thing I should warn you about is how powerful this vape rips. While the smoke is generally smooth, it’s not the silkiest, so if you take a big hit, you might get a little cough. And here’s the kicker — this vape rips like crazy. All you need is a slight inhale, and you’ll be exhaling billowing clouds of smoke. Go easy on your first hit, because you might be surprised how much comes out. I don’t want any of you hacking up a lung because you got too excited for a bite of the banana.

Shelf Appeal: What’s the Vibe?

The actual design is simple but not boring. They’re thicker than some other disposables out there, but still short and small enough for you to slip into your pocket and discreetly palm it. Press five times to turn on or off, and press twice to preheat for a fat rip. Just hold down the button while you take your hit, and that’s it. Super easy.

None of the Hometown Hero vapes I’ve used have needed recharging or unclogging. They maintain a consistent, heavy pull without using up too much juice. Even when I finished the whole 2g concentrate, it still had some battery life left.

The Hometown Hero Live Resin Vapes are essentially color-coded for the strain/flavor, which I think is fun. As logic would dictate, the Banana Cream vape is a rich yellow color, so you won’t get it mixed up with your other vapes. They also come in little test-tube style containers that are certainly unique. Usually, my disposable vapes in boxes, so this small detail makes opening one up more exciting.

Bud for Your Buck: What’s the Price?

At $35for 2g of concentrate, the vape is cheaper than a lot of its competitors out there. For 1g, $20 to $30 is usually the average price. But don’t forget, it’s not really a Delta-9 THC vape. Delta-8 THC and HHC are generally less sought after, so I’d expect them to be cheaper.

With that said, I still think it’s a stellar value, if you’re into this kind of high. If you’re after that classic D9 sensation, there are better options out there. For the level-headed, lucid sensation that HHC and D8 create, this vape is phenomenal.

Canna-Conclusion

While I prefer Delta-9 (and I think most long-time, heavy users probably agree with me on that), this Delta-8 and HHC vape delivers an enjoyable experience. It’s a superb wake-and-bake option or daytime hit, leaving you happy but keeping you practical and grounded. Even if I do want a more classic high, the Hometown Hero Banana Cream Disposable Vape is still worth hitting just for the creamy banana flavor and the huge puffs of smoke.

