A Sweet Delta-8 Vape That Goes All-In on Flavor

If the gassy, harsh vapes are harshing your vibe, I have a dreamy vape for you. The Hometown Hero Cereal Milk Disposable Vape has a sweet, milky flavor and a soft high that keeps you coming back for more. It’s made with Delta-8 THC and HHC, so it’s not right for you if you prefer to stay away from those kinds of compounds.

The marshmallow-y flavor goes above and beyond what a lot of other vape concentrates offer, and it’s even an accessible option for newbies who want an easygoing experience.

Lift Level: How Strong Is This?

Alright, this vape isn’t Delta-9, so let’s get that out of the way. If you’re a Delta-9 devout like I am, this is a bit of a bummer, but it’s not a deal breaker. Despite the name, it’s not loaded with THCa, which turns into Delta-9 when heated. The live resin blend is about 41% Delta-8 THC and 44% HHC.

To be crystal clear, both Delta-8 THC and HHC are psychoactive cannabinoids that can and will make you feel high. HHC, or hexahydrocannabinol, is a naturally occurring cannabinoid in cannabis plants, but most HHC in federally compliant products will be synthesized compounds. They’re made using CBD derived from hemp, which is why they can be legal throughout the country.

Neither Delta-8 nor HHC is as strong as Delta-9 THC, so this vape is a lightweight hitter. It won’t create a strong, hazy high the way a Delta-9 THC vape will, so it can be wonderful for more focused days and mild highs. It’s also a decent option for newbies who want something that won’t send them into orbit, but still offers a pleasant vibe.

High Times: How Will it Make You Feel?

This vape won’t leave you in a fog or zombie-like high. Because the formula mainly features HHC and Delta-8 THC, it’s going to be a clearer-headed high. Typically, the Cereal Milk strain is a soothing, indica-leaning hybrid. It usually puts your body at ease and gives you a relaxed vibe with a side dish of goofiness and giggles.

The high here isn’t quite as funny or floaty. It can help you relax your muscles and settle down, but I didn’t experience the same tingly, cozy body feels that I normally do with this strain. Cereal Milk tends to surround you with a warm, heavy feeling, but this has a softer effect.

As far as the head high, you won’t have that fuzzy feeling, but you still get a mood pick-me-up that makes the day better. It creates a lighthearted vibe, allowing you to cruise through the day or night with zero worries. If you take a bunch of huge rips in a row (yes, I did it), you can create a similarly silky head high to traditional Cereal Milk, minus the giggles. Note that your initial hit or a particularly big rip can make you feel a bit lightheaded for a moment, but that’s normal.

Cereal Milk tends to be one of my favorite bedtime strains, but with the Delta-8 THC and HHC, this milder high is wonderful for daytime. You can still be productive, but with a dreamy vibe that keeps you cheerful and chill. Plus, the delicious flavor will make you want to hit it all day long.

Munch Factor: How Does it Taste?

Here’s where the vape lives up to my Cereal Milk expectations. The hits are smooth on your throat, and the vape produces robust smoke clouds. I’m talking billowing puffs, which are sublime and satisfying. If you love a fat hit, you’ll love this vape — you’re getting big spoonfuls of Cereal Milk. The smoke might tickle your throat a little. But it’s still plush and easy to hit, even if you’re a beginner.

The inhale is milky, while the exhale tastes like a Rice Krispies Treat. Like, exactly like one. You get the ricey, yeasty taste of the cereal along with the warm vanilla scent of marshmallows. It’s buttery and sugary in all the best ways, making it a dessert strain if there ever was one — even though it’s named after a breakfast food. But who among us hasn’t enjoyed a big bowl of cereal post-dinner?

Shelf Appeal: What’s the Vibe?

This compact disposable vape is easy to keep in your pocket, palm, or purse. It’s on the smaller, shorter side, but still has a thick shape that’s comfortable to hold. Hometown Hero keeps things simple, with a matte white design and their lovely logo. The single-button vape is just five clicks to turn on and one click to hit. So there’s no learning curve here if you’ve ever used a vape.

Anyone who wants a simple and lowkey disposable will appreciate the discreet design. It’s not the smallest or thinnest disposable you can buy. But it’s still understated enough that you can keep it on the low. I actually love the chunkier shape, as it’s about the thickness of a Magic Marker. The thin, pen-like vapes are nice, but these thicker ones have a cozier feeling, just like the strain!

Bud for Your Buck: What’s the Price?

At $35 for 2g of concentrate, this vape is reasonably priced. The major deciding factor on whether this is a good value or not comes down to how you feel about the formula. If you love Delta-9 but want a budget-friendly vape, there are certainly other options.

However, for a Delta-8/HHC 2g vape, this is a super fair price, especially if you’re after a scrumptious, soft flavor. If you want to bring the price down, Hometown Hero offers a subscribe and save option, saving you 15% and making the price per vape around $30.

Canna-Conclusion

The Hometown Hero Cereal Milk Disposable Vape is hard to resist because of the delicious flavor. If you enjoy the clear, soft high that comes from compounds like Delta-8 THC and HHC, I highly recommend you grab a bowl and a spoon and dive into this cereal. It’s a sweet treat that offers a manageable high, even if it doesn’t put you in the floaty feels that other Cereal Milk products do.

Sometimes, you just want to hit something and you want to hit something yummy. This is that vape.

Bonus Buds

For a more classic Cereal Milk experience, get the delicious Mood Cereal Milk THCa Prerolls, which have the same flavor and a fuzzier high.

Another sweet vape that delivers a classic Delta-9 high is the Tribe Tokes Ice Cream Cake THCa Vape Cart, which is creamy, sugary, and perfect for bedtime.

The Diet Smoke Gelato Prerolls are yet another dessert-coded cannabis treat that gives you warm, fuzzy feelings.