Potent Fruity Pebbles Treats With THC and a Tasty Crunch

Looking for a colorful high? The Hometown Hero Fruity Pebbles Rainbow Cereal Bites deliver a luxurious head and body high that will help you melt into the couch quicker than a marshmallow roasting on a stick. The taste is fruity and fabulous, and the high is as mellow as it gets. Try these crunchy, gooey cereal bites and sink into a soft, strong high.

Lift Level: How Strong Is This?

These cereal bites are pretty strong, with about 20mg Delta-9 THC and 20mg CBD in each little bite. Lab results show that the actual dosage varies between 19mg and 21mg, so the 20mg label is beautifully accurate.

As far as cereal bites go, these are fairly small, so the dosage is higher per nibble. The Mood THC cereal treats are much larger and can come in substantially lower doses, making it easier to cut up the treats and create a lighter, gentler high.

I wouldn’t recommend these for beginners. A 20mg dose of THC is substantial and is likely to make a newbie uncomfortably high. Moderate users could maybe cut these in half for a manageable high, or just eat a whole one for a trip to the moon. But if you’re new to cannabis or tend to get nervous when you’re extra high, these aren’t for you.

But for my heavy users who love an unmistakable high, these are a solid option, and they deliver a typical edible high that takes me back to high school.

High Times: How Will it Make You Feel?

The 1:1 ratio of Delta-9 THC and CBD gives you a balanced body and head high, making these ideal for a relaxing afternoon or sleepy night. Like many edibles that are loaded with fat and sugar (and I mean that in the best way possible), these tend to hit you harder than the average gummy. Cooking THC in butter and sugar can amplify the effects, and that’s the case with these, at least for me.

The high sets in after about 30 or 40 minutes and surrounds you with a supremely relaxed sensation. You start to fade into a cozy haze that allows everything to melt away aside from whatever you put on TV or whatever food is in front of you. Yes, expect a decent case of the munchies, especially because the yummy fruity flavor tends to get your stomach ready for more.

The head high comes on strong, but the body high comes on slowly and softly. Over the course of 30 minutes or so, your muscles completely release all tension and you can settle into total comfort. It’s a head-to-toe experience that leaves you in a blissful and serene state, wonderful for bingeing TV shows, reading a soothing book, or indulging in a tasty dinner.

Munch Factor: How Does it Taste?

YUM. These are just as fruity and fun-tasting as they look. You get the satisfying crunch of the rainbow cereal, which is crispy but not hard. Mixed in with the buttery cereal is chunks of gooey marshmallow, adding to lucscious flavor and myriad of textures.

You get notes of berries, citrus fruits, and stone fruits, all enhanced by the sweet butter and marshmallows that hold it all together. They’re not overly sugary, but are certainly a dessert-y treat that will bring you back to childhood snacks.

There is a slight hempy flavor that you might notice. The fruity, vanilla flavors overpower that grassy taste, but it’s still mixed in there and clues you in that these are special cerela treats. Baked goods, like brownies and cookies, sometimes hide the hemp flavor more. But as far as cerela treats, these do an excellent job masking the cannabis taste.

Shelf Appeal: What’s the Vibe?

Obviously, the actual cereal treats are lovely. They’re boldly colored, making them enticing and playful. And the petite cubes also have a crisp, satisfying feel to them.

They come individually wrapped, which is useful, stopping you from eating too many at once. The larger bag they are packaged in is not very subtle, as it’s somewhat oversized. If you wanted something compact for traveling or maybe hiding in your house, you’ll have to take these out of the bag.

Concerning aesthetics, the shiny teal design and asymmetrical shape do catch the eye, so these would pull you in if they were sitting on a dispensary shelf. The bag is also particularly thick and somewhat rigid, which prevents the cereal treats from being crushed to bits.

Bud for Your Buck: What’s the Price?

For most people, I imagine these would be a special treat, rather than a routine form of consumption. After all, they’re a decadent delight. At about $2.70 per 20mg piece, they’re a decent value. That’s especially true if you plan to cut the cereal bites in half or quarters to enjoy smaller doses.

You can also spend less if you opt to subscribe and save on orders, which gives you 20% off. The price per piece drops to around $2.15. If you’re looking for a bulk situation, you can order the bundle of cereal treats, which puts the per-piece price between $1.70 and $2, which is an excellent deal for 20mg THC.

Canna-Conclusion

For a fruity pebble punch and a deliciously relaxing high, the Hometown Hero Fruity Pebbles Rainbow Cereal Bites are a scrumptious choice. For newbies, there are subtler edibles to explore. But for serious cannabis users who want an enveloping high, these cereal bites deliver a soothing and robust high that suits a sleepy evening on the couch or a hazy afternoon.

Bonus Buds

The Mood Andy’s THC Marshmallow Treat is a similar snack, but gives you the option to pick your dosage. Get 10mg, 25mg, or 50mg THC treats to enjoy a lighter high or heavier hit.

If you’re all about that marshmallow-cereal flavor, try the Hometown Hero Cereal Milk Disposable Vape. It has the same vanilla-y, buttery profile, but in smoky puffs.

Tillman’s Tranquils also makes a Fruity Rice Cereal Bar with a whopping 160mg THC, for those long-time users who want to be sky-high.