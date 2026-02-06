Hero-Dose Lemonades From Hometown Hero

Meet the Hometown Hero High-Potency THC Lemonades. They’re sweet and strong and oh-so perfect for anyone with a higher tolerance for THC. With four unique flavors, there’s a lemonade taste for everyone. But these are not for everyone. If you’re brand new to the world of cannabis, there are many other exceptional and low-dose THC drinks to try. These lemonades should be reserved for those who want to get extra high and aren’t afraid to take a trip around the sun.

Lift Level: How Strong Is This?

Hometown Hero isn’t playing around with microdoses. The drinks contain 25mg Delta-9 THC, plus vitamin B12, because why not? You can get some of your daily vitamins on top of your high.

These are refreshingly potent, as most Delta-9 THC drinks I try are between 5-10mg, with a few exceptions. And this is one of those exceptions. The 25mg drinks are sensational for people who want a serious and strong high, not a subtle feeling.

Heavy users can crack open can after can to keep the floaty feeling going, and moderate users can experience a heavenly high that makes them forget about their worries. I found these to be extraordinary in terms of how quickly the high hit and how long it lasted, even when I’d stopped drinking them.

Sadly, these don’t have any CBD. That’s another reason I recommend beginners look for an alternative drink. Not only are they potent, but they might also give someone with a low tolerance a somewhat anxious experience. For higher-tolerance users, the lack of CBD should be a bummer, but not a dealbreaker.

High Times: How Will it Make You Feel?

The best part about these is that the high hits faster than most drinks. The THC is formulated for fast absorption, so you can feel the effects within as little as 15 minutes. It lasts about an hour and fades off slowly, giving you plenty of time to enjoy the sweet, citrus haze.

I want to compare the high from this to one of my favorite strains, Super Lemon Haze. You get an energized, sativa-like high that picks you up, making this drink fabulous for social situations. It can make you more talkative, but not compulsively so. You can still feel normal, so it won’t turn you into a social butterfly if you tend to be a hermit.

You get an uplifted, euphoric feeling and a sense of focus that makes it easy to complete tasks. For example, you can tackle cooking dinner, an intriguing book, or even run errands without forgetting what you were doing. The vitamin B12 helps enhance that upbeat feeling, so you’re zippy instead of sleepy.

Overall, the high is sweet as pie, making the beverages pleasant any time of day, any time of week, and any time of year. They’re excellent for a wake-and-bake moment or a nighttime wrap-up, so you can’t go wrong with them.

Munch Factor: How Does it Taste?

With drinks, the flavor is always hugely important. It’s one thing to eat a gross gummy and get it over with, but it’s another to spend your time sipping on something nasty. Thankfully, these drinks are mouthwatering, with distinct flavors that set them apart from other brands on the market. The lemonade comes in four flavors, all of which offer something different.

Blue Drift

Blue Drift is a blueberry-flavored lemonade that has a luscious berry flavor. It’s one of the heavier flavors here, leaving no room for interpretation. The blueberry flavor is bold and rich, only lightened by the taste of sweet lemonade and bright lemon. It wasn’t my favorite, but is one of the better blueberry THC drinks I’ve tried.

Ruby Oasis

I expected this to be a grapefruit drink, but it’s actually strawberry-flavored. It’s a delectable option with a delicate and perky flavor profile. The drink isn’t profoundly flavorful, offering a subtle taste that is lovely and easygoing. If you enjoy understated drinks, this is a quiet but delicious option.

Ginger Mirage

Ginger is not a THC drink flavor you come across too often. This is one of the more unique profiles, with a zesty and biting profile that almost leans toward savory. The lemonade taste and ginger notes could work against each other, but instead, they elevate the taste so it’s complex but not overpowering. This was my favorite flavor. Although I warn you that the hempy taste comes through the most in this one, it’s still mild.

Peachy Dream

The Peachy Dream also earns the title of one of my favorites. It’s peach-flavored (duh) and has a punchy, bright flavor that’s still balanced. The taste is juicy and lush, with the peach taking center stage while the lemonade stands off to the side as some sweet backup.

Shelf Appeal: What’s the Vibe?

Each flavor comes in a can of a different color, so you know precisely which one you’re grabbing when you pull one out of the fridge. The cans have a wavy, topography-like pattern with fruit graphics laid over it for a dynamic and layered feel. I’m not obsessed with the look, but it’s not assaulting in any way. It aligns with Hometown Hero’s other products for a cohesive and recognizable look that I can appreciate.

Bud for Your Buck: What’s the Price?

At $30 for a four-pack of drinks, these are priced higher than your average THC drinks. But these aren’t your average THC drinks. They’re loaded with 25mg THC, making them five times stronger than most drinks. If a typical 5-10mg THC drink is around $6 per can, then paying $7.50 for a 25mg can is reasonable.

Unfortunately, there are no subscribe or save options or bulk discounts. The price is the price. But if you want a high-dose drink, this is a stellar pick, and the price is worth what you get.

Canna-Conclusion

In the end, these are among my top picks for heavy users. The Hometown Hero High-Potency THC Lemonades deliver on flavor and high, and there’s nothing to be disappointed about. If you want to ensure every sip gets you a little higher, this 25mg drink is a no-brainer. I only wish you could order a bigger pack than four to keep the fun going.

Bonus Buds

If you love a drink with a social vibe, I also recommend the Cornbread Hemp Salted Watermelon THC Seltzer, which gives you the same upbeat attitude but with substantially less THC — ideal for newbies.

You can also have more control over your dosing (or maybe increase the dose on another THC drink, with 1906’s THC Spirit, which can be added to anything.

And for my friends who are after all the THC they can get in every sip, try the Delta Passion Fruit THC Seltzer, which has a generous 20mg THC in each can.