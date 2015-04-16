Homework Finds ‘80s Tinged Love in the “Palindrome 1” Music Video

Amsterdam-based duo Homework has earned international praise for their “anything goes” approach to DJing and producing. Unwilling to be pigeonholed by a specific sound, members Tom Waist and Zip Stolk have continued to develop eclectic, warm, and lush soundscapes since they first burst onto the scene in 2010. Their latest release “Palindrome 1”, is a funky, synth-laden trek, and the video, odd as it may be, is irresistibly heartwarming.

The video for “Palindrome 1” shows some sort of Euro-tinged time machine that takes us back into the ’80s. It features a meet-cute between the hero, clad in an MTV jacket and a Walkman cassette player, and the lovely lady, who happens to have dropped her notepad. Rotary phones are dialed, typewriters are typed, and the pair of star-crossed lovers embark on a weird yet quirky date that involves golfing in the rough. (No, that is not some weird Dutch euphemism for sex.) The video—much like the group’s name—conjures up nostalgic memories of a bygone era and youth eternal.

Homework has just started on a US tour. Check out the tour dates below and purchase your tickets here.

16/04: Good Room, New York

17/04: Bardot, Miami

18/04: Grasshopper Underground, Detroit

22/04: The Riot Room, Kansas City

23/04: Wherehouse, Tijuana

25/04: Dig Deeper, Los Angeles

26/04: TBA

