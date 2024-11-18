Honestly? I’m Totally Okay With the Game Awards’ 2024 ‘Game of the Year’ Nominees!

So, the Game Awards for 2024 are fast approaching! Previously, I articulated my indignation over DLC, remasters, and remakes being eligible across every category this year. However, seeing the Game of the Year nominees, I’ve since changed my mind. All is copacetic over here! I’m entirely happy with the GotY choices!

…Sure, you can see the nominees up there, but I gotta appease Papa Google somehow, right? The following games are up for this year’s Game of the Year award at 2024’s showing of the Game Awards!

Astro Bot

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (BOOOOOO!)

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Unfortunately for me and my ego, The Rise of the Golden Idol is nowhere to be seen. But, hey, you can’t win ’em all — especially with such a stacked year of gaming! Could’ve replaced Shadow of the Erdtree, though. Hmph.

Who am I personally rooting for? Well, I’m glad you asked! I’m always a fan of the underdog. So, even though I’m 90% sure the winner will either be Erdtree or Rebirth, I’d love to be surprised to see Balatro take home that gold! …It won’t, but seeing it nominated at all is good enough for me!

Realistically, my distant hope is that Metaphor: ReFantazio comes out on top. I’d also accept Astro Bot, but ReFantazio has all the storytelling richness I demand in games. I played the demo. Sold. I immediately understood why that game has an insane 90+ aggregate score on OpenCritic. Spiritually, is that just a vote for another Persona game? Shut up.

I do like the fact that, unlike last year when Baldur’s Gate 3 (rightfully) ruled the roost and swept the show, I’m unsure which title will take home the gold this time! Could be Rebirth, which is one of the show’s “safe” choices. But, they could also give me an aneurysm and have Shadow of the Erdtree win despite the fact that Elden Ring had its time, dammit. Actually, ignore everything I just said. Balatro, go get ’em. Show those elites that the proletariat masses always win in the end! (…Ignore the actual history when that’s rarely the case.)