Honey-Glazed Carrots Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

2 pounds|910 grams multicolored carrots, peeled, trimmed, and halved lengthwise, greens washed and reserved

½ cup|125 ml chicken stock

2 tablespoons|30 grams unsalted butter, divided

4 tablespoons|82 grams honey

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

pomegranate seeds, to serve

Directions

Heat a large skillet over medium-high. Add half of the butter and carrots and cook until lightly seared, about 2 minutes. Stir in the stock and bring to a boil. Cook until reduced down, about 10 minutes. Stir in the remaining butter along with the honey, allow to emulsify with the small amount of remaining cooking liquid and reduce until carrots are shiny, about 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and transfer to a serving platter. Sprinkle with the reserved carrot greens and pomegranate seeds and serve immediately.

