Honey-Soy Glazed Lamb Chops Recipe

Servings: 2

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

½ cup|120 ml canned tomato sauce

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon honey

½ tablespoon chopped serrano pepper

½ tablespoon ground ginger

½ tablespoon minced garlic

1 rack of lamb (about 1 pound|450 grams), cut into chops (you can ask your butcher to do this if need be)

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

½ tablespoon olive oil

1 cup|237 ml vegetable oil

finely chopped parsley, for garnish

Videos by VICE

Directions

In a mixing bowl, whisk the tomato sauce, one tablespoon of soy sauce and the honey together, add one tablespoon of water while whisking to reduce the thickness of the sauce. In another bowl, mix the serrano, ginger, and garlic. Tenderize the lamb chops with your hands for about a minute by kneading and massaging them individually, then place them on a small shallow tray. Add a pinch of salt and pepper to the chops, then add the ginger and the garlic mixture to the lamb. Add olive oil. Then start massaging the ingredients into the chops for a couple of minutes. Add the remaining tablespoon of the soy sauce, and continue to massage it in. Heat the vegetable oil in a medium saucepan over high. Add the lamb chops and let them sizzle and fry, making sure to flip them when they get crispy and brown, about 2 minutes. Leave on the saucepan for a few minutes while tossing them. Add in the soy-honey mixture and lower the heat to maintain a simmer. Add salt and pepper to taste. Transfer the lamb to a plate and drizzle the sauce over the lamb chops. Garnish with chopped parsley.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.