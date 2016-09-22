Honeyblood’s “Sea Hearts” Will Make You Wanna Start a Band with Your Best Friend

If you’re not familiar with Glasgow duo Honeyblood​, it’s OK, but right now is the time to play catch up. Next month they release their second album, ​Babes Never Die, ​(just like the Goonies!) and their latests teaser “Sea Hearts,” premiering below, does not disappoint.

It’s fuzzed up, 90s-indebted indie rock that’ll make you wanna mosh and destroy stuff and do shots and headbang and run real fast and ride your bike with your hands nowhere near the handlebars.

Videos by VICE

“Sea Hearts is about that intense sort of friendship that makes you feel invincible,” says Stina. “Together you can weather any heartbreak and in turn, cause havoc.”

TRUTH.

Listen below.

Honey Blood World Tour Dates

SEPTEMBER

25th: Aberdeen, Lemon Tree

26th: Glasgow, Hug and Pint

28th: Sheffield, Bungalow & Bears

29th: Brighton, Patterns

30th: Guildford, Boilerroom

OCTOBER

4th: London, Shacklewell Arms

5th: Leicester, The Cookie

6th: Edinburgh, Electric Circus

NOVEMBER

16th: Newcastle, Cluny

17th: Leeds Wardrobe

18th: Liverpool Academy 2

19th: Birmingham Rainbow

21st: Stoke Sugarmill

22nd: Nottingham Bodega

23rd: Bristol Fleece

25th: Southampton Joiners

26th: Oxford Bullingdon

28th: Cambridge Junction 2

29th: Norwich Arts Centre

DECEMBER

1st: London, Scala

2nd: Manchester Deaf Institute

8th: Glasgow St Lukes

US DATES

OCTOBER

24th. Baltimore, Metro Gallery

25th. Philadelphia, Ortliebs

26th. Brooklyn, Baby’s All Right

28th. Chicago, Subterranean

30th. Minneapolis, 7th Street Entry

NOVEMBER

3rd. Seattle, Barboza

4th. Portland, Bunk Bar

6th. San Francisco, The Chapel

7th. Los Angeles, The Echo

Babes Never Die is out on FatCat on October 28th.

