VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Music

Honeyblood’s “Sea Hearts” Will Make You Wanna Start a Band with Your Best Friend

By

Share:

If you’re not familiar with Glasgow duo Honeyblood​, it’s OK, but right now is the time to play catch up. Next month they release their second album, ​Babes Never Die, ​(just like the Goonies!) and their latests teaser “Sea Hearts,” premiering below, does not disappoint.

It’s fuzzed up, 90s-indebted indie rock that’ll make you wanna mosh and destroy stuff and do shots and headbang and run real fast and ride your bike with your hands nowhere near the handlebars.

Videos by VICE

“Sea Hearts is about that intense sort of friendship that makes you feel invincible,” says Stina. “Together you can weather any heartbreak and in turn, cause havoc.”

TRUTH. 

Listen below.

Honey Blood World Tour Dates
SEPTEMBER
25th: Aberdeen, Lemon Tree 
26th: Glasgow, Hug and Pint 
28th: Sheffield, Bungalow & Bears  
29th: Brighton, Patterns 
30th: Guildford, Boilerroom 

OCTOBER
4th: London, Shacklewell Arms 
5th: Leicester, The Cookie 
6th: Edinburgh, Electric Circus

NOVEMBER
16th: Newcastle, Cluny
17th: Leeds Wardrobe 
18th: Liverpool Academy 2 
19th: Birmingham Rainbow 
21st: Stoke Sugarmill 
22nd: Nottingham Bodega 
23rd: Bristol Fleece
25th: Southampton Joiners 
26th: Oxford Bullingdon
28th: Cambridge Junction 2 
29th: Norwich Arts Centre

DECEMBER
1st: London, Scala
2nd: Manchester Deaf Institute
8th: Glasgow St Lukes

US DATES

OCTOBER
24th. Baltimore, Metro Gallery 
25th. Philadelphia, Ortliebs 
26th. Brooklyn, Baby’s All Right
28th. Chicago, Subterranean
30th. Minneapolis, 7th Street Entry

NOVEMBER
3rd. Seattle, Barboza 
4th. Portland, Bunk Bar 
6th. San Francisco, The Chapel
7th. Los Angeles, The Echo

Babes Never Die is out on FatCat on October 28th.

Tagged:
, , , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE