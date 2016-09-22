Honeyblood’s “Sea Hearts” Will Make You Wanna Start a Band with Your Best Friend

If you’re not familiar with Glasgow duo Honeyblood, it’s OK, but right now is the time to play catch up. Next month they release their second album, Babes Never Die, (just like the Goonies!) and their latests teaser “Sea Hearts,” premiering below, does not disappoint.
It’s fuzzed up, 90s-indebted indie rock that’ll make you wanna mosh and destroy stuff and do shots and headbang and run real fast and ride your bike with your hands nowhere near the handlebars.
“Sea Hearts is about that intense sort of friendship that makes you feel invincible,” says Stina. “Together you can weather any heartbreak and in turn, cause havoc.”
TRUTH.
Listen below.
Honey Blood World Tour Dates
SEPTEMBER
25th: Aberdeen, Lemon Tree
26th: Glasgow, Hug and Pint
28th: Sheffield, Bungalow & Bears
29th: Brighton, Patterns
30th: Guildford, Boilerroom
OCTOBER
4th: London, Shacklewell Arms
5th: Leicester, The Cookie
6th: Edinburgh, Electric Circus
NOVEMBER
16th: Newcastle, Cluny
17th: Leeds Wardrobe
18th: Liverpool Academy 2
19th: Birmingham Rainbow
21st: Stoke Sugarmill
22nd: Nottingham Bodega
23rd: Bristol Fleece
25th: Southampton Joiners
26th: Oxford Bullingdon
28th: Cambridge Junction 2
29th: Norwich Arts Centre
DECEMBER
1st: London, Scala
2nd: Manchester Deaf Institute
8th: Glasgow St Lukes
US DATES
OCTOBER
24th. Baltimore, Metro Gallery
25th. Philadelphia, Ortliebs
26th. Brooklyn, Baby’s All Right
28th. Chicago, Subterranean
30th. Minneapolis, 7th Street Entry
NOVEMBER
3rd. Seattle, Barboza
4th. Portland, Bunk Bar
6th. San Francisco, The Chapel
7th. Los Angeles, The Echo
Babes Never Die is out on FatCat on October 28th.