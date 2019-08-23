Hong Kong Protesters Are Forming a 20-Mile Human Chain

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here.

A human chain of pro-democracy protesters spanned across Hong Kong Friday night, recreating the historic 1989 protest that linked millions across three Baltic countries in opposition to Soviet rule.

In the latest in weeks-long public demonstrations against China encroaching on Hong Kong autonomy, thousands of people are joining the dramatic “Hong Kong Way” human chain along the routes of three metro lines, holding hands, shining their phone lights, and breaking into song.

The chain marks the 30th anniversary of the “Baltic Way” demonstrations, when an estimated 2 million people joined hands to create a 420-mile human chain spanning the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, in protest at Soviet rule over their nations, which at the time were constituent republics of the Soviet Union.

https://twitter.com/VictorTing7/status/1164881401445003265

The Hong Kong protesters are attempting a smaller chain — about 20 miles — but their goal is no less daunting: demanding greater political freedoms from China, which appears to be losing patience after nearly three months of pro-democracy protests.



Footage on social media showed protesters linking arms and shining the lights from their phones in the air as they fanned out along the protest route. Occasionally the protesters burst into song — “Do You Hear The People Sing?” from Les Miserables, an unofficial anthem of the protests.

In stretches where the chain crossed roads, protesters blocked the street only when the crosswalk showed a “walk” signal, dissolving it again to let traffic flow freely on green lights.

And this is it at ground level, just in the section outside my flat: pic.twitter.com/t922X3gqvU — India Bourke (@india_bourke) August 23, 2019

One of the protesters, who would only give his name as Luca due to the political sensitivities of participating, told VICE News that standing in a single line was a powerful demonstration of solidarity.

“We all have to cooperate to achieve this long line,” he said, adding that it demonstrated that people all over the city were united in a common goal.

Walking by the Hong Kong Way Protest in Hong Kong. Wall to wall people all the way down the main road of Central. Unreal! pic.twitter.com/dESJhYqClp — Frankie Herrera (@frankie_tech) August 23, 2019

Another, who gave his name as Kolar, said the chain was an evocative example of non-violent protest. “Protesters want to use a peaceful way other than [a] petition to express their voice,” he told VICE News.

The Hong Kong Way protest was first suggested by a user on the LIHKG forum, a Reddit-like message board that has been widely used throughout the protests as a platform to discuss strategies for the movement.

“The Baltic states showed the world they were united. Hong Kong residents are united now as well. All of our five demands must be fulfilled, especially our main demand: universal suffrage,” said the user “Spring Worm,” who started the thread.

“We urge the central and Hong Kong governments to listen to the strong public opinion of Hong Kong people fighting for democracy and freedom, and implement universal suffrage immediately.”

While the Baltic Way had a happy outcome for the Baltic nations, which regained independence within years, Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement appears to have a much longer fight ahead. Beijing has been increasingly signalling a harder line toward with the unrest in the semi-autonomous city, broadcasting ominous images of security forces deploying on the border, and saying it sees “signs of terrorism” in the city.

Beijing has bristled this week at moves by social media giants Twitter, Facebook and YouTube to disable more than a thousand channels and accounts they said were part of a coordinated campaign to disseminate Beijing’s narrative over the protests, including its claim that the movement is an uprising backed by the United States.

Cover: Protesters hold hands to make a human chain to appeal for support against an extradition bill that would have allowed people in Hong Kong to be sent to mainland China for trial in Hong Kong Island on August 23, 2019. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images )