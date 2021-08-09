Hong Kong-Style Chow Mein Recipe

Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Cook the noodles for 1 minute, then drain. Run the cooked noodles through very, very cold water until totally cool and bouncy. Drain very thoroughly and transfer to a sheet tray. Toss the noodles with 1 tablespoon oil and spread into a single layer.

Set a medium skillet over medium-high heat until lightly smoking. Add 3 tablespoons oil and swirl to coat. Slide the noodles into the pan, shape the noodles into a circle, and let it fry until one side is golden and crispy, about 2 minutes, then flip. Add another tablespoon of oil around the rim of the pan and fry until the other side of the noodles is also crispy and golden brown, 2 minutes more. Remove the noodles from the pan and transfer to a serving plate.

Mix the cornstarch in a small bowl with 1 tablespoon water. Return the skillet to high heat until lightly smoking. Add 1 tablespoon of oil and stir-fry the pork until cooked, about 1 minute. Add the Shaoxing and cook until reduced, then add mushrooms and cook until aromatic, about 30 seconds. Add the bean sprouts on the side and cook until barely wilted, about 1 minute. Add the chives and continue tossing until wilted, 1 minute. Add the chicken stock, abalone, and sugar and bring to a boil. Add the cornstarch slurry and toss to combine. Season to taste, then spoon the thickened sauce over the top of the noodles. Serve immediately.

