Honkai Star Rail Fortnite Skins Revealed – Blade & Kafka Release Date & Times Confirmed

Honkai Star Rail Fortnite skins Blade and Kafka have been officially revealed. Epic Games has also confirmed the collabs release date.

The Honkai Star Rail Fortnite skins have officially been revealed by Epic Games. The publisher also confirmed when the HoYoverse crossover goes live in each region. Here’s what the Blade and Kafka skins look like in Fortnite, plus the exact release times worldwide.

Honkai Star Rail Fortnite Skins Revealed

Honkai Star Rail Fortnite Collab
Screenshot: Epic Games

After initially being teased at the start of February, Epic Games has finally revealed the Honkai Star Rail Fortnite skins on social media. The battle royale creator showed off the Blade and Kafka cosmetics in their “This Week in Fortnite Shop” video on X. The trailer also confirmed some pretty important details about the crossover.

We now know that the Honkai Star Rail collab release date is February 26. However, Epic Games also confirmed that the Blade and Kafka skins will be sold in bundles. Most importantly, though, we also got our first look at what the Honkai Star Rail Fortnite skins actually look like in-game.

For your convenience, here are images to give you a closer look at what the Blade & Kafka skins look like in Fortnite:

Kafka

Kafka Fortnite Skin
Screenshot: Epic Games

Blade

Blade Fortnite Skin
Screenshot: Epic Games

Honkai Star Rail Fortnite Release Date & Item Shop Time

Blade and Kafka Skins
Screenshot: HoYoverse

As we mentioned above, Epic Games has confirmed that the Honkai Star Rail Fortnite release date is Thursday, February 26, 2026. The HoYoverse collab should go live when the Fortnite item shop has its daily reset at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET.

Trying to figure out when that is in each timezone can be a bit of a hassle. Don’t worry, we got you covered! Below is a table that shows when the Blade & Kafka Fortnite skins go live in every region:

Honkai Star Rail Fortnite Release Times (All Regions)

RegionLocal TimeDate
North America (PT)4:00 PMFebruary 26
North America (ET)7:00 PMFebruary 26
United Kingdom (GMT)12:00 AMFebruary 27
Europe (CET)1:00 AMFebruary 27
Japan (JST)9:00 AMFebruary 27
Brazil (BRT)9:00 PMFebruary 26
Australia (AEDT)*11:00 AMFebruary 27

Honkai Star Rail Fortnite Bundle Price

Honkai Star Rail Fortnite Release Date
Screenshot: Epic Games

As far as pricing goes, Epic Games doesn’t normally disclose bundle costs before they hit the Fortnite item shop. Collab prices can vary based on what items are actually included in the crossover, but it can also depend on the IP as well. 

For example, the recent Solo Leveling Fortnite bundle cost 4,500 V-Bucks. However, the Bleach Fortnite crossover was priced at just cost 3,100 V-Bucks in comparison. What made the Solo Leveling one cost a bit more expensive is that it included a Legendary Dragon glider. 

So far, we don’t have any information on what will actually be included in the Honkai Star Rail collab. Although it’s expected that we’ll at least get Kafka and Blade’s iconic HSR weapons as pickaxes.

Share:

