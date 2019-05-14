Honor Eastly On Making a Living Off Your Deepest, Darkest Moments

Listen and Subscribe to the Anxiety Hour on Apple , Spotify or whenever you get your podcasts.

Honor Eastly is a writer, artist, podcaster and mental health worker who has made a career of talking about the stuff most of us really don’t want to talk about. Her podcasts Being Honest With My Ex and Starving Artist explored love, heartbreak, rejection, anger, cash, creativity, and class.

Last year she teamed up with the ABC to create No Feeling Is Final, which traced her own mental health story. Like all her work it dealt with money, heartbreak, depression, and suicide—alongside the strange, mundane, day-to-day realities of sometimes wanting to die.

The show was a huge success, drawing praise from around the world and cementing her as one of Australia’s more sensitive storytellers. But, as she is quick to remind anyone too distracted by her wins, making a living out of your deepest, darkest moments presents unique challenges.

In this episode of the Anxiety Hour, she looks back on her own very lauded work and reminds us that success won’t protect you from yourself.

