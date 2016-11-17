Hop Aboard the Hospital Gurney With Centre Negative’s New Video

Centre Negative is the songwriting vessel for Michael McClelland and his brattish brand of lo-fi indie pop. A couple of months ago he released his debut album Emotion Is Cringey and he’s now back with a bent new video for his song “Existential Arrogance”.

Shot during a stint in hospital after having a tumour ripped from his elbow, the video plays like an episode of Untold Stories from the E.R​ soundtracked by a petulant Kiwi with a Casio keyboard.

Fusing pop guitar riffs with sulky keyboards, and the refrain it’s time to kill existential arrogance the song is about most people. It’s a call to philosophical combat that flirts with the limits of good taste, and like the rest of Michael’s neatly crafted pop music, it leaves plenty of room to enjoy yourself.

Supported by some of Australia’s best underground pop and rock groups, Centre Negative will be touring through Australia for the remainder of November. Dates and details below.

Centre Negative Australian tour:



Nov 17 – Brisbane at The Haunt

Nov 18 – Brisbane at Mount Ari

Nov 20 – Sydney at Portugal Madeira

Nov 23 – Canberra at The Phoenix

Nov 24 – Melbourne at The Post Office Hotel

Nov 25 – Melbourne at The Yarra

Nov 26 – Hobart at The Brisbane

Nov 27 – Hobart at House Show

Dec 1 – Adelaide at The Metro