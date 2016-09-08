Hopsin Has Called The Assault Charges Against Him “Some Bullshit”

Image from Instagram.

After pleading guilty to having assaulted a woman in Sydney, American rapper Hopsin has taken to Instagram to share his thoughts on the situation. Arrested in Sydney on Sunday, Hopsin was later released, and during his flight back to America, spilled some of his thoughts on his social media.

Saying he had just gotten out of jail “over some total bullshit,” he then wrote that he may be in danger of being banned from Australia, saying “Shit ain’t really that pretty over here at all.” He also opened up about his struggle with pain and sadness, and feeling the need to take some time off.