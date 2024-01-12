Planning Trips for 2024? This ‘Smart’ Suitcase Will Make Them Smoother

Still lugging around a musty, dusty, crusty bag when you travel? Fancy-suitcase-curious, but don’t know where to start? The world of nice luggage is vast, and it’s tricky to know whether you’re truly getting great bang for your buck. But this we know to be true: There’s never been a better time to buy a suitcase that has all the sick ‘n’ tight bells ‘n’ whistles, from those 360-degree swivel wheels to a built-in charging station.

German luggage brand Horizn Studios actually pioneered the now-ubiquitous concept of smart luggage when it created suitcases with built-in phone charging stations back in 2015. And ever since, its approach to gear has always stayed focused on problem-solving. What do the people want? Removable, cabin-approved power banks, eco-friendly construction , and durability. After all, the best suitcases are the ones you only have to buy once and use for life—no planned obsolescence or unnecessary waste here, given that the company’s production process is largely waste-free.

Photo courtesy of Horizn Studios

The top-of-the-line M5—which features a four-level telescopic handle, a TSA-approved lock, and those smooth-as-butter spinner wheels—even includes a compression pad and a laundry bag, for staying organized and maximizing your luggage space no matter how long you’re away.

In addition to rolling luggage, the brand also makes some of the most clever travel backpacks and weekender bags on the market. Have you seen those backpacks on TikTok that hold and organize a truly shocking amount of stuff, without being even the slightest bit bulky? The SoFo Backpack City edition is the ultimate travel backpack loaded with organizational features and smart straps, ready to take on everything from your commute to your post-work excursion to your local watering hole to your weekend trip come Friday.

The Shibuya Totepack—named for the busy, neon-lit neighborhood of Tokyo—is the perfect daypack and carry-on backpack for lugging your laptop, extra sweater, favorite book, digital camera—plus all the chapstick, sunglasses, and hotel key cards you could ever need.

Just hopping in the car and heading to the Catskills or Joshua Tree for the weekend? You’ll need a solid weekender bag—and the Shibuya Weekender is the Platonic ideal minimalist duffel. Lightweight and water-repellant in case you catch any showers, it’s equipped with four strategically placed internal and external pockets for keeping your everyday carry handy and your valuables tucked away. It also has a backstrap so you can go hands-free when perching it atop your rolling suitcase—a feature we love when hoofing it through the airport or dashing to get the best bedroom upon arrival at the Airbnb.

