Horny Internet Furries Want to Get Frisky With Your Favorite Snack Mascots

We all know that the ever-iconic Tony the Tiger is a pretty big fan of cereal. Hell, we’d even go so far as to say the Frosted Flakes mascot thinks its go-o-ood! Or is it gre-e-egarious? Whatever the case, the fictional feline has made no bones about his love for a lovely bowl of Frosted Flakes.

As of this week, however, we now also know Tony isn’t the biggest fan of furries. For the uninitiated, furries are those with sexual—or nonsexual—predilections towards the fluffy and fuzzy, with an emphasis on fur suits and anthropomorphic animals. You don’t have to attend FurryCon to figure out that a muscular cartoon tiger and furries go together like, well, milk and Frosted Flakes.

But Tony isn’t too fond of the furries who are openly directing their frothing passion at him. At least not on Twitter, it would seem. In fact, our old pal Tony is at this very moment entrenched in a social media flame war with some of the more vocal members of the furry community. Of course, we’re talking about #TonyTigerGate.

Send dick pics @realtonytiger — snake with party hat (@xandreadiaazz) August 24, 2015

The Internet being the fang-bearing beast it is, it’s hard to say for sure when, or who, started #TonyTigerGate. All we can for sure is that the official Tony the Tiger Twitter account has been blocking many of the furries who are active on the social media platform. The furry community obviously smelled blood in the water and began to flood Tony’s account with their openly amorous advances. After all, what in the hell else is a furry to do?

It’s somewhat understandable—and totally predictable—that the corporate powers-that-be behind Tony’s Twitter account would attempt to preserve the integrity of their very family-friendly image by blocking what could be deemed to be inappropriate and explicit behavior.

LET MY PEOPLE GO #TONYTIGERGATE — Fluffy Vacuum (@rant_eater) January 27, 2016

What’s more shocking, however, are the allegations emerging that the Tony the Tiger Twitter account is actively blocking any and all members of the online furry community, whether or not they tweeted at Tony. It’s hard to say for sure if the allegations are true or if they’re simply the result of a few mistakes made in the face of the unprecedented #TonyTigerGate.

I don’t even think I’ve ever tweeted at @realtonytiger, did they just go and block all furries? XD pic.twitter.com/4U2OXme82Y — RAWRlie on the MTA (@KinielCat) January 26, 2016

MUNCHIES reached out to Kelloggs, who told us, “As a company grounded in the values of integrity and respect, we recognize people’s right to creative expression, but we reserve the right to block individuals who post offensive content.”

I’m all for showing your stripes, feathers, etc. But let’s keep things gr-r-reat – & family-friendly if you could. Cubs could be watching — Tony the Tiger (@realtonytiger) January 28, 2016

One furry we reached out to—18 year-old Colin, who goes by the “fursona” Vic—is part of the furry community vocally against #TonyTigerGate and the negative publicity it attracts. Vic says, “The Tony Tiger incident was bound to happen” because “people refuse to keep what they like away from the public eye.” He goes on to explain, “the whole furry community is being brought further down by a small group of furries ruining everybody else’s reputation, simply because they don’t care how people look at them.”

This #TonyTigerGate has gone a few steps too far, furries need to calm it down — Vic P (@ViciousPiano) January 27, 2016

When I asked Vic whether he felt that #TonyTigerGate was emblematic of the general misrepresentation and underrepresentation of furries, he replied: “I definitely think it is. If you tweet to a cereal mascot about him ‘giving you cummies’, expect a blocking.” Vic finishes by saying, “I just wish that people could see how easy to talk to and nice the other half of the fandom are.” Since #TonyTigerGate has surfaced, another corporate mascot, Chester Cheetah—the Cheetos mascot—has swooped and very subtly voiced what seems to be his approval of the furry community and their amorous advances.

@tallfuzzball Oh, I know I am but I always appreciate the compliment. — Chester Cheetah (@ChesterCheetah) January 26, 2016

@WitchyCats @CasualFennec I welcome all fans to my twitter feed. Scales, feathers, or fur, if you enjoy my tweets then welcome! — Chester Cheetah (@ChesterCheetah) January 26, 2016

So, here’s our advice to those amorous furries out there: Hit up Chester. He may be more welcoming. Even if it is nothing more than a half-hearted attempt to court disenfranchised furries.