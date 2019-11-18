My God, Look at These Horny Roku Channels

Game designer Nicole He recently went too deep into the Roku screensaver selections—like, page 396 of 995 deep—and things started to get weird. “Cameltoe screensavers.” “Beefcake screensavers.” “Beer and Breast.” “Sexy feet… from the publishers of Beautiful Butts and Beautiful Butts.”



Has anyone ever………looked at the Roku screensaver options pic.twitter.com/KGtd3sUwrc — Nicole He (@nicolehe) November 17, 2019

As it turns out, the Roku channel store is absolutely stuffed with options if you want to display Sexy Female Bodybuilders on your television while it’s sitting idle. A search for “porn” in the Roku channels returns dozens of options ranging from “Sexy Steaming Hot Movies” to “Sexy Yoga.”

Users can create their own channels, including screensavers, using Roku’s open-source developer tools. But there aren’t many guidelines available for Roku users looking to make their own screensavers or develop a channel. In a world where Tumblr killed off its NSFW content and Instagram is a massive prude, perhaps this is among the last true Wild Wests of freaky shit still available on lame corporate platforms. The closest I could find to prohibited content on Roku was on its website terms of use, under “user-provided content:”

We do not control the User-Provided Content posted and, as such, do not guarantee the accuracy, integrity, or quality of any User-Provided Content. You understand that by using the Roku Websites, you may be exposed to User-Provided Content that is misleading, offensive, indecent, or objectionable.

As the developer of the Sexy FBB screensaver Paulie Walnuts Travel writes on their screensaver description: “There is Sexual Suggestive Content on this channel and Some Nudity. if this offends you. Please don’t Watch this Channel.”

I’ve reached out to Roku for comment, and will update if I hear back.

Update, 12:20 p.m. EST: Nicole He made her own screensaver, out of other screensavers in the Roku store. It’s beautiful.



