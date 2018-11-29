VICE
‘Horoscope,’ Today’s Comic by Tara Booth

vicehoroscope5
1543522956748-vicehoroscope1
1543522966710-vicehoroscope2
1543522975539-vicehoroscope3
1543522982804-vicehoroscope5
1543522990342-vicehoroscope4
1543522998370-vicehoroscope6
1543523005521-vicehoroscope7

Check out more of Tara’s art on her Instagram and website.

