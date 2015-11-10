Horrific Club Fire in Romania Prompts Markus Schulz to Ban Pyrotechnics at His Shows

UPDATE [Tuesday, November 10th] : Associated Press has reported that the death toll has now risen to 45. The drummer of the band that was playing when the fire erupted, Goodbye to Gravity, has died from cardiorespiratory failure that occurred while he was being transported to Zurich, Switzerland for medical care. The plane headed back to Bucharest, and he died after landing in Romania. Dozens of people remain hospitalized with serious injuries from the fire, and officials warn that it is still possible for the death toll to rise.

UPDATE [Tuesday, November 3rd] : Reuters has reported that the death toll has risen to 31. 130 people remain in the hospital, with more than half remaining in critical condition. On Monday, Romanian police arrested club owners Costin Mincu, Alin George Anastasescu, and Paul Gancea on suspicion of manslaughter. Per the same Reuters article, prosecutors had the following to say about what went down on Friday night: “Data and evidence … have shown the fire occurred because the people managing the respective space encouraged and allowed a number of people above the club’s limit in a space that was not endowed with more emergency exits.” Furthermore, according to the prosecutors, the venue’s owners allowed “a fireworks show in the indoor venue that was improper as it … contained easily flammable materials illegally installed to avoid additional costs.”



This past Friday, tragedy befell the Romanian capital when a fire broke out in Bucharest’s Colectiv club, the BBC reports. It injured over 150 of the 400 people thought to be at the club that night, killing 29. The horrifying incident occurred during a free concert by the heavy metal band Goodbye to Gravity, when fireworks caused the ceiling and a pillar to catch fire, leading to a stampede toward the single exit.



While Romania and the rest of the world grieve, DJ Markus Schulz has stepped up to try to prevent anything like this happening again in the future. In a post he published to his Facebook this past Saturday night, the German trance producer and superstar encouraged proactive awareness about clubbing safety, and said that he would forbid the use of any and all flames at his shows going forward. Read the post in full below:

Dear friends,

Today I remain deeply affected by the tragic news from Romania last night, where 27 people died and over 200 remain injured because of a fire inside a nightclub.

When going out for an evening, the most important thing is to be in a safe environment. Sometimes the best experience about the scene we love is being able to share the memories with our friends the next morning.

Sadly, the event in Bucharest is only a small example of what has happened far too many times now, and I feel that we need to change, for the safety of all.

From now on, I will forbid the use of any flames, big or small, or pyrotechnics at any of my club shows. Yes, my job is to entertain, but the [well-being] of my fans exceeds any DJ set. The music; and the love for music outweigh any visual effect.

To my fellow DJs, artists, promoters, club owners and staff, and industry members, I encourage you to take the same stance. We must accept the responsibility and honor the safety of our followers.

Please keep those who are injured and have lost loved ones in your thoughts.

Let us unite and make a change for the better.

With love,

Markus

