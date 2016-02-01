Horror Legend John Carpenter Announces New Album, ‘Lost Themes II’

Renowned film director, composer, and master of the macabre, John Carpenter has announced a new album for 2016.

Out on April 15 via Sacred Bones Records, Lost Themes II follows Carpenter’s debut (non-soundtrack) LP, Lost Themes, released last year. The new album is a collaborative effort, written with his son, Cody Carpenter, and his godson, Daviel Davies. Unlike the previous release, the three musicians were able to collaborate and record in the same city rather than working independently, trading ideas and recordings online—as they had done with the first Lost Themes.

The horror film legend also plans to follow the album release with his first ever live shows, including stops at ATP Iceland and Primavera Sound, with more dates promised for North America.

Check out the tracklist for Lost Themes II below:

01. Distant Dream

02. White Pulse

03. Persia Rising

04. Angel’s Asylum

05. Hofner Dawn

06. Windy Death

07. Dark Blues

08. Virtual Survivor

09. Bela Lugosi

10. Last Sunrise

11. Utopian Facade