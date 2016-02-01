Horror Legend John Carpenter Announces New Album, ‘Lost Themes II’

Renowned film director, composer, and master of the macabre, John Carpenter has announced a new album for 2016.
Out on April 15 via Sacred Bones Records, Lost Themes II follows Carpenter’s debut (non-soundtrack) LP, Lost Themes, released last year. The new album is a collaborative effort, written with his son, Cody Carpenter, and his godson, Daviel Davies. Unlike the previous release, the three musicians were able to collaborate and record in the same city rather than working independently, trading ideas and recordings online—as they had done with the first Lost Themes.
The horror film legend also plans to follow the album release with his first ever live shows, including stops at ATP Iceland and Primavera Sound, with more dates promised for North America.
Check out the tracklist for Lost Themes II below:
01. Distant Dream
02. White Pulse
03. Persia Rising
04. Angel’s Asylum
05. Hofner Dawn
06. Windy Death
07. Dark Blues
08. Virtual Survivor
09. Bela Lugosi
10. Last Sunrise
11. Utopian Facade