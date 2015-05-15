​Hortlax Cobra Strikes from the Minds of Peter Bjorn and John

The long tradition of Scandinavian pop has never been better represented than by Peter Bjorn and John, the Swedish trio behind indie-pop classics “Young Folks” and “Nothing to Worry About.” After their sixth album, titled Gimme Some and released in 2011, the group’s output dwindled as the trio instead focused on outside and solo projects.



One such project was John Eriksson’s Hortlax Cobra, named after his hometown in Sweden and his spirit animal. His debut album 1984, released in 2012, was a track-by-track appropriation of Van Halen’s album of the same title. The aesthetic he presented was miles away from PB&J, dark and electronic, and with none of the sunny vibes his group has been known for making.

Now, Hortlax Cobra is back and darker than ever. His track, “Night Still Young,” sounds like Peter Bjorn and John, garbled through dystopian radio waves and run through the house music ringer. Ominous synths populate the track, sitting alongside angelic vocals and the occasinal cacophonous wail.

The tune is a unique musical proposition, intriguing as it lures you into the Hortlax Cobra sound. Our ears are piqued.

