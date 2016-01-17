Hospital Productions Drops Box Set of Commissioned Albums

Hospital Productions, the label headed by Dominick Fernow (Prurient, Vatican Shadow), have announced a very limited quadruple cassette box set: Various Auras: A Bird’s-Eye View Into A Machiavellian World of Secrecy.

According to Xlr8r, the compilation will include four specially commissioned works by Alessandro Cortini, Kevin Drumm, Lussuria, Prurient and Regis. Cortini, Drum, and Lussuria each offer album-length pieces that are run a gamut between “curdling, atonal synth noise,” and “cinematic, evocative, and optimistic.” Prurient and Regis team up for a collaboration of sounds from either end of the aforementioned spectrum.

The run is limited to 500, with no plans for digital release. Those interested should hop on over to Boomkat to place an order. Listen to work by Cortini, Drumm, and Lussuria below.