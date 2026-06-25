Hospital Worker Arrested for Bringing Human Remains Home and Eating Them

They say you shouldn’t bring your work home with you. That is, unless you’re allegedly a cannibal with a passion for collecting human body parts and you happen to work at a hospital.

According to reporting from the Associated Press, Hungarian police have arrested a 30-year-old hospital orderly in Budapest who is accused of collecting human remains from both his workplace and abandoned cemeteries, then keeping them in his apartment, occasionally snacking on some of them.

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Investigators with Hungary’s National Bureau of Investigation raided the man’s home after receiving information that he was keeping body parts at work and at home. Authorities found multiple skulls, a human hand, a complete lower leg, a brain, bones that had been packed into a suitcase, a “reconstruction of a human face prepared from facial skin,” and a heart preserved in a jar. The police are still trying to figure out if the heart was human or animal, but we could probably all safely assume it was human.

Hospital Worker Says He’s ‘Particularly Attracted’ to Human Body Parts

The suspect allegedly admitted during questioning that he was “particularly attracted” to human body parts, and confessed to making meals with the flesh of some of the stolen remains and eating them.

Police think some of the remains were taken from his hospital job, while others were probably dug out from an abandoned cemetery in Hungary and nearby Slovakia. Authorities say the subject seems deeply interested in anatomy and pathology and enjoys dissecting animals.

He’s being held on suspicion of the illegal use of human remains, and the investigators say additional charges could follow once forensic experts determine the origin of all the remains found in the man’s apartment.

We’ve all got a coworker who seems a little off. Most of the time, they’re just the common breed of freak, the ones really into cryptocurrency and AI, or the guys who like anime girls just a bit too much. Only occasionally does it turn out that the “steals and eats dead bodies” vibe they give off proves true.