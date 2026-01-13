Hot 97 Finds Their ‘Ebro in the Morning’ Replacement With The Kid Mero

When Ebro in the Morning was cancelled at Hot 97 back in December 2025, it was easy to wonder who would be next. Ebro, Peter Rosenberg, and Laura Stylez were fixtures for a lot of New York hip-hop fans. After a decade, who would be a worthy enough replacement? For a while, Funk Flex and various other jockeys stepped in for the morning slot. But eventually, the station would need a proper stand-in. Enter hip-hop media star The Kid Mero.

On Monday, January 12, Hot 97 announced that Mero would launch his very own morning show. Every weekday from 6 am to 10 am, he would take over Hot 97 as the AM voice of hip-hop. Set to Ja Rule’s “New York” beat, he hyped up his big arrival.

“Mornings With Mero y’all! It’s your boy, The Kid Mero, the human durag flap. I will be with y’all faithfully every Monday through Friday, 6-10. The most consistent voice in your life. More consistent than your parents,” Mero quipped. “Which is crazy to say as a radio host because you might have good parents. But if you got bad parents, I’m your daddy now!”

Hot 97 Replaces Ebro With The Kid Mero for Their Morning Show Slot

In a press statement about the big transition, The Kid Mero emphasized what an honor it was to be a part of such an integral New York institution. It’s more than just a job to him, and he hopes to inspire future generations, just as Hot 97 influenced him as a kid.

“Hot 97 is the station—it’s been the voice of NYC hip-hop and culture for decades,” The Kid Mero said. “I grew up listening to Hot 97, so to get the morning slot here isn’t just a job—it’s a responsibility to continue that legacy while bringing it into this next era of media. We’re gonna laugh, we’re gonna get into it, but it’s always gonna be real, and a real good time!”

As for Hot 97 itself, they chose The Kid Mero because he brings an unquestionable authenticity to New York radio. Born and bred in the Bronx, it was only right to have someone that can truthfully represent the city and hip-hop alike.

“Hot 97 has always been about representing the culture of New York, and Mero is New York,” EVP of Content & Growth at MediaCo Kudjo Sogadzi explained. “He’s authentic, hilarious, fearless, and deeply connected to the community. Hot 97 Mornings with Mero is going to set the tone for the city every morning and create must-listen moments for our audience.”