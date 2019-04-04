Hot Chip Are Back With Excellent New Single “Hungry Child”

It’s been four years since Hot Chip released their last album Why Make Sense? but on June 21, the English electronic mainstays are returning with A Bath Full of Ecstasy, their seventh LP. For the album, they’ve enlisted producers Philippe Zdar (Phoenix, Cassius) and Rodaidh McDonald (The XX, David Byrne), marking the first time the band has asked for outside help on the production side. As a first taste, they’ve shared a sprawling and pulsing new single “Hungry Child.”

Hot Chip have also paired the single release with a Saman Kesh-directed music video. The visual stars Silicon Valley’s Martin Starr as well as Milana Vayntrub from NBC’s This Is Us as a fighting couple plagued by an incessantly loud house song. It’s a pretty clever and hilarious clip considering the heady concept and the comedic star power behind the cast. Watch it below.