Hot Chip’s “Need You Now” Gets a Sprawling Moonlight Matters Remix

“When i first heard “Need You Now” i instantly felt a strong connection with the track,” says Sebastiaan Vandevoorde, better known as Moonlight Matters and one half of house duo Arches. “it’s one of those tracks that just grabs your attention and puts you in a distinctive and nostalgic mood.”

The original, the second release from Hot Chip’s most recent album Why Make Sense? is a brooding house tune with soulful vocals dripping in and out amidst a sparse, but engrossing musical atmosphere.



“Alex’s magical vocals tones never cease to amaze and that Sinnamon vocal sample is just the icing on the cake of what seems to be the perfect blend. “I already had a clear picture in mind of what I’d do to the track when the Hot Chip boys gave me the opportunity to remix this piece of gold,” says Sebastiaan.



“I was a kid in a candy store,” he says of the opportunity. “I wanted to keep the original mood of the track in tact yet make a very personal reinterpretation upping the energy and the diva factor.”

