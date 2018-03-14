Hot Damn, Flying Lotus Just Dropped Seven New Tracks on Soundcloud

I love big surprises, don’t you? Flying Lotus apparently appreciates that, as he’s just dropped not one or two, but seven new tracks on Soundcloud, for our listening pleasure.

The tracks are mostly instrumentals which didn’t make it onto FlyLo’s Blade Runner Black Out 2022 soundtrack, and there’s also one outtake from his upcoming score for Stephen Soderberg’s Perfect, which makes its debut at this year’s SXSW. Two of the tracks were made in collaboration with composer and multi-instrumentalist Miguel Attwood-Ferguson, and as a collection, they’re atmospheric and centring (which means I personally will be adding them to my work playlist), though Perfect‘s “Choo Choo” does stand out from the crowd with its heavy string focus. Hear them all below, and zone the hell out.

