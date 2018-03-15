Serve Hot Dog Water Ice Cubes to Guests You Hate, Petty Tweeter Suggests

Boiling a hot dog? Why, it’s a fine way to cook a frank!

The only downside, I’d say, is that it leaves behind the tub of water that the factory-processed franks swam around in. What do you do with something that is so aggressively, severely unappetizing? You probably throw that sullied water out.

Nonsense, says a Twitter user who goes by the name Angela Brisk. Don’t discard that liquid, Brisk suggested in a tweet last Friday—just pour that excess into an ice cube tray and serve it to all the guests you hate!

I turn hotdog water into ice cubes for guests that I don't like pic.twitter.com/YOOrBaNTaB — Angela Brisk (@AngelaBrisk) March 9, 2018



Gee. I can’t think of a better, more circuitous way to signal how much you despise a guest you probably shouldn’t have invited to your home in the first place.

Brisk, who did not respond to request for comment from MUNCHIES regarding whether she actually does this, is no stranger to going viral for food-adjacent tweets that are earnest and aggressively farcical. See her recommendation from last November that the best way to sneak food into a movie theater is to sveltely stick a polystyrene bowl filled with snacks of your choosing inside your belly, giving onlookers the false impression that you are with child.

A harmless suggestion: Fake a pregnancy and sneak those Funyuns into an AMC near you!

Found a brand new way to get your snacks into a movie pic.twitter.com/eDcOwjLiMU — Angela Brisk (@AngelaBrisk) November 19, 2017

Well, hot dog skin-soiled water is a considerably more sadistic thing to go viral for.

I mean, good God! Imagine innocently lifting a Negroni to your lips and detecting a whiff of Hebrew National but thinking nothing of it because you assume the best of your host.

Little do you know that you’ve fallen victim to a dastardly ruse. It’s a form of gastronomic torture, really—one I would not wish on my worst enemy.

