Homemade Hot Fudge Sauce Recipe

Makes 1 ½ cups|320 grams

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

¾ cup|177 ml heavy cream

½ cup|50 grams cocoa powder

½ cup|120 grams granulated sugar

4 tablespoons|56 grams unsalted butter

2 tablespoons corn syrup

½ teaspoon kosher salt

4 ounces|115 grams semi sweet chocolate, finely chopped

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

DIRECTIONS

In a small saucepan, whisk together the cream, cocoa powder, sugar, butter, corn syrup, and salt. Cook, stirring, over medium-low until the butter has melted and the mixture is smooth, then whisk in the chocolate and vanilla. Serve warm. To store, keep refrigerated and reheat as needed. Hot fudge sauce will keep, refrigerated, for up to 2 weeks.

