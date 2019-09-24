Hot Girl Summer Is Over, But Megan Thee Stallion Is Ready for Hot Girl Fall

Megan Thee Stallion went on The Tonight Show Monday night to make a very important announcement: Hot Girl Summer may be over, but the party doesn’t stop for solar cycles. According to Megan, Hot Girl Fall is now upon us, which means it’s time to throw bands to buy pumpkin everything, stock up on back to school sales regardless of whether or not we’re going to school, and get cozy in our best sweaters. The Roots rapper Black Thought also popped up to proclaim that the best part of Hot Girl Fall is rocking plaid everything from head to toe until his eyes literally turn into a plaid pattern. Fans will surely have their own interpretations, but for now, Megan and Jimmy twerking on a hayride is the best visual representation of Hot Girl Fall we have.

