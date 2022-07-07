Hot Octopuss’ High-Tech Sex Toys Are 30% Off

We’ve seen a lot of sex toy brands over the years, but Hot Octopuss is where tech and masturbation cum together in perfect, cheek-clapping harmony. The London-based sex toy company has always been vocal about giving the people what they want: sex toys designed for every body, gender, and sexuality, as well as free advice on everything from non-binary and trans-inclusive sex toys to navigating erectile dysfuntion. The brand has helped raise the design bar in the industry, and as an informational platform, it’s made sure the discussions around those toys stay on a progessive path. Who else could dream up this autonomously operating penis sleeve?

The Pulse Solo Lux is just one of the brand’s best-selling, highly-rated toys included in its juicy summer sales section, where you can get up to 30% off everything your little [redacted] desires from Hot Octopuss’ cookie jar until July 31.

Videos by VICE

We don’t part with our hard-earned greenbacks easily, especially when our trusty hand knows its way around our pleasurable zones so well. But even Righty deserves a break, and once you’ve experienced the ease, creativity, and raw power of a really good vibrator, it’s hard to go back to using solely your digits when you’re horny. Would you swap Shanghai’s high-speed train for this? Just saying.

We don’t just have a partner-play heart-on for handsfree, remote-controlled vibrators: We love this genre of sex toy because it helps offer a more accessible sex toy experience. Consider the Jett penis vibrator, which is the first of its kind to include patented Treble and Bass Technology, which allows users to play with all of its satisfying, rumbly vibration patterns at the click of a button. The broad curve of the brand’s vibrating dildo also makes it easier to maneuver over more targeted pleasure zones such as the clitoris, and Hot Octopuss offers a variety of cock rings that can help keep you harder for longer, whether you live with ED or not.

Here’s to spanking the bank all the way to the future.

Learn more about Hot Octopuss’ line of space-age sex toys on the brand’s website.

