Hot Octopuss’ High-Tech Sex Toys Are Up to 50% Off for Black Friday

The devil works hard, but Black Friday works harder. Like us, your FYP has probably been awash with early deals on everything from Amazon must-haves to bougie mattress brand sales, which can leave you feeling overwhelmed and confused about where to throw your Benjamins this year. Luckily, we’re here to make that decision easier than ever with a single, horny plea: Ball out for your balls at Hot Octopuss’ early Black Friday sex toy sale, and save up to 50% off the self-pleasure tech you deserve.

Photo Courtesy of Hot Octopuss

Hot Octopuss is beloved for its high-tech, horny gadgets—including this veritable jet pack for your penis—and boasts something for everyone with a sex drive, from couple’s toys to dildos designed with just the right amount of curve for hitting the G-spot. And while we will happily co-sign any purchase that brings you joy, whatever the season (see: these Halloween sex toys), we’re especially amped to help you splurge for your sploosh with the best early Black Friday deals from one of our favorite sexual wellness brands.

Pull up a sex pillow, and let’s unpack a few of our favorites from the sale.

A cock ring with real horsepower

Toss your [redacted] into the C-ring this holiday season with Hot Octopuss’ Atom Plus Cock Ring, which is a bestseller on the site and 50% off with the code BOWDOWN. According to the folks at Hot Octo, this isn’t your grandfather’s cock ring. Instead, they’re calling it the first such device to vibrate with “dual integrated motors for all-encompassing intensity.” As far as we can tell, that’s fancy-speak for: You’re about to feel as if your perineum, penis, and crown jewels are getting fondled by high-tech, horny alien hands in the best way possible. In the words of one reviewer, “I like the buzz. When I am using the Atom, the whole pelvic area feels like one humming erogenous zone.”

A curved G-spot wand

All hail Megan Thee Stallion was for giving us a free anatomy lesson when she rapped about preferring a penis with a slight curve, and many thanks to the wise engineers at Hot Octopuss for delivering on her wish with the Kurve vibrator. This dildo is made out of a smooth, silicone material and has a cleverly arched design and bulbous tip for helping stimulate the G-spot with ease. Bring it home while it’s 40% off with the code CROWN.

The perfect travel vibrator

Unless you’re an exhibitionist with a humiliation kink, there’s nothing fun about having a TSA agent pull out a well-seasoned, foot-long vibrator from your aesthetic luggage like it’s a catfish from the swamp. Luckily for you, Hot Octopuss’ 3.7-inch long Amo bullet vibrator is the perfect discreet sex toy to take on-the-go, and it’s 10% off with the code THRONE as part of the brand’s early Black Friday sale. Plus, it kind of looks like a futuristic butter knife, which is tight.

Here’s to the savings that cum but once a year.

Shop the rest of Hot Octopuss’ early Black Friday sex toy deals here.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.