Hold My Lube: Hot Octopuss Is Having a 20% Cuffing Season Sex Toy Sale

How’s your sex toy quarry looking for cuffing season? There’s a chill in the wind, which means that a) fall is in full swing and b) it’s time to hollow-out our spooky gourds (enema; we need an enema) and start thinking about the gaping, eager holes in our sex toy collection that can keep us entertained through winter. Luckily for us, the sexual wellness brand Hot Octopuss has curated a selection of solo play sex toys just for the occasion, and is offering a 20% off discount with the code SOLO20 from now until November 9.

We’re staunch believers that any sex toy can be a partner-friendly sex toy if you want it to be (also, sex furniture helps), but the smorgasbord of sex toys that Hot Octopuss has so thoughtfully arranged for we, the humble and horny people, is the perfect array of toys that would be great with or sans partner.

Vagina-owners can snag a vibrating dildo with a little extra curve to the tip for G-spot stimulation, or a finger vibrator for making direct clitoral contact; penis-owners can experience the slip-n-slide joy of a stroker, and a veritable ball-blaster/jet pack to keep them entertained during solo spank sessions.

Here’s to battening down the hatches, and unfurling the squirt blanket with some new toys for the cupboard this winter—whether you’re boo’d-up or not.

