Get 20% Off Sex Toys for Female Orgasm Day, Which Is a Thing

Happy August 8! Not only does today mark the 48th anniversary of Nixon’s resignation, and the 60th birthday of Poison drummer Rikki Rockett, but it also rings in our favorite holiday: Female Orgasm Day. Out of all the fake non-bank holidays we cherish, this one cums and goes the hardest in our hearts. Traditionally, it’s a day filled with smiles, maypoles, squirting, and celebrating the orgasms of women and people with female sexual organs. And this year, the sexual wellness brand Hot Octopuss is celebrating by offering 20% off its vulva-centric sex toys with the code ORGASM20 at checkout, and by hosting open conversations with various vulva owners about their own climactic sexual journeys.

“I’ve faked thousands of orgasms, particularly when I was younger, and I was too shy or embarrassed to know, or to ask for what I wanted,” says Hot Octopuss’ COO Julia Margo in a short film series that the brand launched in tandem with the holiday. By inviting vulva-owners to share their own candid stories and tips for orgasming in the film series, the brand’s hope is to help undo the taboo around female masturbation and pleasure. “Start simple, get down to the basics you know, [and] get to know your body,” says one participant, Helen Scott. “Start getting to know what you like, read, look at the internet, find paid for porn sites that are interesting to you. It doesn’t have to be this big dive in, but the more you start to get to know you, the more you can take control of your pleasure.”

And, to paraphrase Ratatouille, while not everyone might be seeking a sex toy for exploring their body, there is a sex toy out there made for all kinds of bodies and pleasurable kinks. If you dig vaginal or G-spot orgasms, Hot Octopuss is offering over $25 off its grithy Kurve dildo, which has garnered a 4.5-star average rating on the site and packs “dynamite vibrations at both the treble and bass settings,” according to one fan.

If you’re into targeted clitoral sensations, the brand is also slinging 15% off with the code ORGASM15 on its vibrating cock ring, whose bulbous form is designed to bring extra stimulation to the clitoris during sex, and 20% off its slick bullet vibrator, which one reviewer describes as having “comfortable and sensuous [silicone]” that’s a pro at applying the right amount of pressure with the code ORGASM20.

Wishing you a happy, horny Female Orgasm Day today (and every day).

Learn more about Hot Octopuss’ sex toys on the official website.

