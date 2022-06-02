This Luxury Sex Toy Line Is 20% Off for Pride Month (and Will Make You Cum)

Look how far we’ve cum, my baby. We horny humans no longer have to hump logs in bogs or whatever we did before electricity came along—let alone dual-engine vibrating cock rings—to blast our beans into space. We have Magic Wands and buckets of lube for that; we have better access to BDSM kits, partner play toys, and a long-overdue wave of sexual wellness brands working to make the industry more inclusive than ever, such as Hot Octopuss. Ever since it was founded in London about a decade ago, the sexual wellness brand been vocal about engineering toys for people of all sexual orientations and body types, and it’s currently offering 20% off its best-selling toys with the code PRIDE20 until June 30.

“We’ve taken sex toys back to the drawing board, to develop them using real people, some serious science, and dare we say, ingenious designs,” say the founders about the brand’s vibrators. “So whether you’re cis, trans, non-binary, have limited mobility or are older, you’ll find a Hot Octopuss sex toy that’s perfect for you.” It’s refreshing language to hear from an industry where dated language is hella rampant. (There are tons of truly great toys and brands out there with unfortunate, crusty-ass names such as the “Boyfriend” and “Womanizer”).

Hot Octopuss not only has a free “Sex for All” editorial section covering sex toys for perimenopausal people, sex with ED, LGBTQ+ protest history, and more, but it also categorizates its sex toys with far more inclusive labels such as Penis Sex Toys, Vulva Sex Toys, and Non-Binary and Trans Sex Toys.

SO. Let’s talk toys. “Trans guys who have undergone phalloplasty may find that [the vibrator] Pulse Solo works better for them than other [penis] toys,” says the Hot Octopuss team, “because it harnesses powerful oscillations (rather than traditional vibrations).” In the market for a butt plug that’s worth your while?

The highly rated PleX vibrating anal toy is designed to have a uniquely flexible (and ample) base that moves with your body more organically that others on the market—plus, it comes with a remote control for kinky partner play.

Then there’s Kurve, which is the veritable Swiss Army Knife of sex toys. At a glance, it looks like nothing more than a humble dildo—an errant, horny octopus(s) arm—but on closer inspection, you’ll notice the tip is made of an extra-soft silicone and given a bulbous curve to hit your G-spot like the sentient little sea creature it is (we dream, we dream). It has a 4.5-star average rating on the site, and plenty of reviews praising its quality construction, versatility—it’s “perfect for prostate orgasms!” according to the user “Zebulon Tingley”—and its ability to shift between deep- and high-frequency vibrations, thanks to its dual treble and bass vibrators. Or, in the words of the Hot Octopuss poets, “a throbbing symphony” for all of your holes, be they gaping, pursed, or simply sex-toy-curious.

We could go on, but we’ve got dildos to catch, and this shrimp net isn’t gonna pull itself. So unload up your load, as it were, on all of these vibes and more from Hot Octopuss’ 20% off sale with the code PRIDE20 before the clock runs out on June 30. Happy Pride Month!

Shop the Hot Octopuss Pride Month Sale here.

