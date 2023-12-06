This Male Sex Toy Has More Than 2 Million Fans (And Just Got an Upgrade)

Hot Octopuss has showered us with all kinds of high-tech sex toys throughout the years, but this is the first time that the sexual wellness brand has unveiled a vibrator worthy of its own Indiana Jones movie. Known as the Pulse Solo Essential Dragon Eye (a mouthful, but isn’t that the point of sex toys?), the vibe is launching as a limited, 10th-anniversary edition of the brand’s bestselling, award-winning Pulse Solo Essential vibrator:

Photo Courtesy of Hot Octopuss

More than 2 million Pulse Solo Essentials have been sold in the past decade, which means that the designers at Hot Octo must be doing something right, right? As proud semen connoisseurs ourselves, we can attest to the smart design of the vibe; unlike many male sex toys, the Pulse Solo Essential opts for an easy-to-clean, open-air stroker design. It also uses the brand’s PulsePlate Technology to stimulate the shaft and frenulum with oscillating motions—not just vibrations—while allowing you to go completely hands-free.

That’s right, folks: The Pulse Solo Essential can stroke on its own, leaving your hands free to finally knit that sweater, file your property taxes early, or play Baldur’s Gate 3—all while getting jacked off. As a bonus, the limited anniversary edition of the vibe is, to quote the Hot Octo bards, “encased in a unique iridescent turquoise ombre shell” that is sure to impress your Black Dragonborn crush.

Here’s to the sex toys that work smarter to get you harder.

Buy Hot Octopuss’ new Pulse Solo Essential Dragon Eye vibrator here.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.