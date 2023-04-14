Hold My Lube: These High-Tech Sex Toys Are 20% Off

Want to see a butt plug do a backflip? Of course you do. Like all well-rounded civilians, you’re a fan of The Matrix and a supporter of the arts. We might not be able to deliver you entirely sentient sex toys just yet, but we can offer you a smorgasbord of Hot Octopuss’ high-tech vibrators for up to 20% off with the code SEXTECH20, so that you can start spanking the bank like it’s the year 3,000.

If you’re new to Hot Octopuss, the sexual wellness brand prides itself on making a range of accessible, diverse sex toys for every kind of horny person, from penis rings and other couples’ sex toys to this hands-free cock rocket. The brand even curates a blog, so that you can learn more about how its toys are designed to help folks with erectile dysfunction, speak to the needs of non-binary and trans users, and navigate pleasure during menopause. Plus, we just really love the way this male masturbator wraps around a penis like a steamy bao bun.

We know you’re busy, so we took the liberty of lining up a few of our favorite picks from Hot Octopuss’ sale, with breakdowns on all the tantalizing specs.

A super flexible prostate massager

There are prostate toys, and then there’s PleX. This ergonomic anal massager can flex up to 90 degrees, and stimulate both the penis and prostate simultaneously. It’s a multi-tasker if ever there was one, and a big hit amongst reviewers, one which writes, “For my first ever toy, I’m very glad I went with this one.”

A high-tech penis stroker

Male sex toys and penis strokers are notoriously hard to clean, but Hot Octo’s range of Pulse strokers is designed to erotically hug your schlong while giving it breathing (and cleaning) room thanks to the plein air, sleeve-like form. The Pulse Solo Lux was also developed with the brand’s Pulse Plate Technology, which it says “was originally present in medical devices […] to make those with spinal-cord injuries orgasm to produce ejaculate so that they could have children.” Just what the doctor ordered.

A G-spot dildo with its own bassline

If you’re looking for a G-spot vibrator that can really navigate your nethers, it’s likely that you’ll want a hot rod with a curved form and a bulbous tip. Enter Kurve, which not only checks all of those aforementioned boxes, but has a patented dual-motor treble and bass technology to give you an extra rumbly motor with 25 different vibrational options.

Vibe on, and don’t forget the lube.

Shop the rest of Hot Octopuss’ sex toy sale here.

