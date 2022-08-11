This ‘Penis Sleeve’ Is 15% Off Right Now If You Want To Slide On In

Whether you’re a vibrator connoisseur or new to the game, a sex toy can really spice up your sex life, and a sale is a perfect time to purchase freshie. Gone are the days when you had to purchase a giant plastic dildo or rubber band-looking cock ring. Nowadays, tech and masturbation have come together to produce some truly mind-blowingly good shit. Case in point: Hot Octopuss’ sex toy range.

The London-based sexual wellness company is all about giving people what they want: sex toys designed for every body type, gender, and sexuality. The brand is also passionately inclusive and focuses on celebrating diversity. Their goal is to actively break down stigmas around all forms of consensual sexual expression.

Videos by VICE

And you only have to look at some of Hot Octopuss’ best-selling toys to see that. Take the Pulse Solo Lux, for example. It’s a penis sleeve that’s designed specifically for masturbation and foreplay. You can even enjoy masturbation without an erection when using it, so it’s perfect for those with erectile dysfunction or older people who might just like an extra hand. We’ve been told it’s also excellent for those who like a little edging when it comes to partner play.

Pulse Solo Lux, $199.95

They’ve also got a range of more traditional vibrators, like the Kurve and AMO bullet vibrator. Both of which were designed with masturbation and partner play in mind.

Kurve G-Spot Vibrator, $169.95

The Kurve vibrator is a g-spot vibrator that has a soft gel tip design and kurves with the body, so you (or your lover) can apply the right kind of pressure.

The little bullet, on the other hand, is smol but mighty. They say it’s whisper quiet so you can whip it out without your roommates hearing you or bring it discreetly into the bedroom with your partner for a little extra spice.

AMO Bullet Vibrator, $69.95

Hot Octopuss also has a range of cock rings and butt plugs that deliver a throbbing good time, so be sure to check those out in the sale too.

You can shop Hot Octopuss’ sale right here.