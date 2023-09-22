Gooning for Better Sex Toys? These High-Tech Vibes Are on Sale

September is in full swing, which means we’re not only edging peak PSL (perineum, scrotum, lube) cuffing season, but also approaching prime time for fall sex toy deals. Mind you, we will happily shell out $500 for a Hismith Premium Sex Machine—it’s like the better version of those robot cop dogs—but there’s just something so gratifying about blowing your load, without blowing your paycheck, on high-tech vibrators with a juicy discount.

That’s where Hot Octopuss comes in. The sexual wellness site has unveiled a Self Love September sex toy edit that is filled with not only bundles of its high-tech toys, but deals of 20% off select booty-bangers, clit-pleasers, cock rings and more with the code FEELINMYSELF. Not even my forefathers, the gooning lord Puritans of Plymouth Rock, could curate such a saucy smorgasbord of autumnal sex toys deals.

Photo Courtesy of hot Octopuss

There’s something for everyone at the Hot Octopuss sale, whether you’re curious about prostate orgasms, strap-on finger vibrators, or a sex toy designed for penis-owners that uses a patented “Treble and Bass Technology” to stimulate your balls and shaft with Steve Aoki-levels of bass power. Grease up your credit card, and let’s go over a few of our favorites from the September sale.

Hands-free male masturbator

There’s so much to love about Hot Octo’s Pulse male masturbators, from their futuristic aesthetic to the plein air-penis design that makes them a breeze to clean. Pulse Duo also uses the brand’s Pulse Plate Technology, which it says “was originally present in medical devices […] to make those with spinal-cord injuries orgasm to produce ejaculate so that they could have children,” and comes with a remote control for either domming your partner or going completely hands-free during a solo spank sesh.

PleX P-spot massager

Ready to slip more than just a ring finger up that sweet peach? Hot Octopuss’ flexible, vibrating butt plug bends to fit the contours of your body, comes with a remote control for easy vibration adjustment and partner play, and is endowed with not one but two motors for extra rumbly stimulation. As one reviewer wrote, “[It] gave me probably one of the strongest orgasms of my life.”

A futuristic bullet vibrator

Everyone deserves an absolutely jacked everyday carry bag of wonderfully slutty lubes and sex toys, and this travel-sized vibrator is perfect for all of your on-the-go needs. Not only is he bullet vibe’s head uniquely flattened to give you broader clitoral stimulation, but its lightweight, easily maneuverable nature makes it a fun wild card toy during sex. As one stan writes on the site, “ I use it at the same time my husband is doing me doggy [style].”

Happy fall, fellow horndogs.

Shop the entire Self Love September edit at Hot Octopuss.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.