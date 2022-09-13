Horny and Alone? Hot Octopuss’ Solo Vibrators Are 20% Off

Any sex toy can be a partner-friendly sex toy if you’re crafty enough [Shrek butt plug enters the chat], but we do love us a vibrator that goes hard and deep into what it takes to be a truly brain-melting, orgasmic solo sex toy. The folks at Fleshlight, with their legend-status penis strokers, know wassup. So do the designers of the Lioness rabbit vibrator, which is one of my favorite solo sex toys because it uses biofeedback to graph out your orgasms for you. Sex with partners is cool, but sex between you, yourself, and dildo (and maybe even a climactic pie chart) can help you pump the brakes, amongst other things, and learn a lot about your likes and dislikes in foreplay and sex.

Photo: Courtesy of Hot Octopuss

In the spirit of loving yourself, the sexual wellness brand Hot Octopuss is offering 20% off its solo sex toys with the code SOLO20 from now until September 30. The first item on the docket? The Pulse Solo Masturbator, which lets you stroke your penis hands-free with a trusty wrist-strap remote and has been a big hit with horny customers of all ages. “I’ve had mine for over a year and I am SO satisfied that I bought one for a close friend and now he is hooked,” one fan writes, “I’m 72, but he is 30 and loves it!!!”

Videos by VICE

If you’re looking to be more hands-on, the DiGit finger vibrator is also on sale and a pro at providing direct clitoral stimulation. Just strap your finger onto the vibe to enjoy its powerful, rumbly motor and five power settings. As one reviewer writes, “[It also] works well in the bath/shower and [is] easy to use when my hands are aching.”

Over on Dildo Mountain, the Kurve vibrator reigns supreme; it’s one of Hot Octopuss’ best-selling sex toys, earning a 4.5-star average rating for its ability to target the G-spot for deeper orgasms with its kurved shape and bulbous tip.

There’s even a veritable rocket ship vibrator on sale known as the Jett, which slides onto your penis to autonomously stroke the shaft thanks to the help of its two silver bullet vibrators. We cannot confirm that James Cameron owns this toy, but we also won’t deny it.

Here’s to spending more one-on-one time with your favorite person: you.

All of Hot Octopuss’ Sex Toys are available for purchase here.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.

Hot Octopuss Pulse Solo Essential Penis Stroker $99.95 at Hot Octopuss Buy Now

Hot Octopuss DiGit Finger Vibrator $69.95 at Hot Octopuss Buy Now

Hot Octopuss Kurve G-Spot Dildo Vibrator $129.95 at Hot Octopuss Buy Now