Hot off the Heels of a Next-Gen Xbox Rumor, Microsoft Announces Your LG Smart TV Is Now an Xbox

Microsoft has really been on a kick of letting us know that everything we own is an Xbox lately. If customers don’t want to buy a console, why not just turn things like TVs and Handhelds into an Xbox, you know? Even Meta Quest has its own dedicated Game Pass app. In 2024, Samsung customers got to dive into the world of cloud gaming. It appears that Xbox will bring the party to LG Smart TVs shortly.

Screenshot: YouTube/Lacry

Xbox Cloud Gaming Is Honestly Better Than It Has Any Right Being, ANd LG Should Own It

If you’re lucky enough to be able to afford a new LG TV? It looks like you’ll be getting some additional benefits. Besides just having one of the best pictures on the market (LG gang, stand up!), you’ll soon have access to the Xbox Cloud Gaming service directly on your set. This means that you can just connect an Xbox controller via Bluetooth and game the day/night away. As long as you have good enough internet to handle it.

Videos by VICE

Microsoft says Xbox Cloud Gaming will be available on "new LG Smart TVs later this year." Not clear if older LG TVs will get access to the Xbox app, though — Tom Warren (@tomwarren.co.uk) 2025-01-06T17:03:01.065Z Post by @TomWarren on Bluesky

Sure, it’s not a proper console replacement. And the gimmick of Cloud Gaming isn’t enough to draw in more than casual play sessions. But honestly, the idea of advertising your console via the Cloud may not be the worst possible idea. If I tried to play Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 via the Cloud, I would likely be pressed enough to go out and buy a console. As long as I know that the Xbox Prime isn’t actually coming next year.

To be fair, I tried playing a round of Fortnite while wearing my Meta Quest 3, and it was much more responsive than I would have thought it would be. I didn’t get a Victory Royale, but I placed 9th overall, which is better than I expected for playing on the Cloud. It’s a cool feature and is a fun party trick. But we need those proper exclusives to sell consoles, Microsoft. Just because my TV can play games from the Cloud doesn’t mean that I don’t want another system in the future.