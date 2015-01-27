Hot Since 82 On His Raver Roots and Insane Star Wars Collection

Ever since exploding out of relative obscurity in 2012, the Leeds-based DJ and producer Hot Since 82 (AKA Daley Padley) has become a name that’s hotter than ever. His debut LP Little Black Book, released on Moda Black last year, showed off his knack for warm, chocolate-y house music. Back in November, he dropped a compilation on his label, Knee Deep in Sound, packed with new heat from budding artists like Moodtrap and The Scumfrog, as well as peak-time anthems from Padley himself—like “Somebody Everybody” and his most recent tune, “The Core.” If you’re an adventurous one, you may have even found yourself as a rave-hostage as part of his unique TAKEN party series, which will soon hit the winter Snowbombing festival.

We caught up with Padley in the West Hollywood neighborhood in Los Angeles to get his thoughts on nightlife fashion, the importance of genre diversity, his raver roots, and the true worth of his collection of Star Wars figurines. DJs: they’re nerds like us.

