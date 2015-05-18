Hot Wax in Cold Water Makes Alienesque Bronze Sculptures

They look like elongated whips and bulges of organic shapes. Using a large syringe, Dutch designer Pascal Smelik squirts melted wax into an aquarium tank filled with cold water to create oozing bronze casts. These provisional wax shapes are used to make gypsum moulds later cast into bronze objects he calls Kaarsrecht; stools, glasses, or candleholders.

Kaarsrecht roughly translates as “upright,” hinting to the levity of the materials and processes. The bronze casts assume the convolutions of the melted wax, producing one-of-a-kind products every time a new object is made. He calls it “a spontaneous design language” to making traditional products, which include markings of risks and mistakes in their final manifestations. Check them out below:

Videos by VICE

If you also have an awesome project to share, email us: editor@thecreatorsproject.com

Related:

Smoky CGI Sculptures Capture Physics-Defying Fluid Dynamics

Artist Finds Zen Through Wax Sculpting

A Range Of 3D-Printed Jewelry Inspired By The Movement Of Fluids